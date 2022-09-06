Read full article on original website
This crispy, buttery sun-dried tomato and rosemary gnocchi is the perfect fall dinner
Abbondanza — Italian for "abundance" — is a bi-monthly column from writer Michael La Corte in which the author shares his tips for making traditional Italian-American recipes even better. Earlier this week, I spotted a woman getting out of a car, wearing a familiar Gucci logo emblazoned on...
Flaky Andouille and Callaloo Hand Pies with Red Pepper Sambal
Preheat oven to broil with rack 5 inches from broiler. Toss red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Broil peppers, rotating frequently, until just softened, blistered, and blackened in spots, about 15 minutes. Remove peppers from oven and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, remove seeds and stems, then roughly chop. Place peppers, onion, tomatoes, and habanero chile in a food processor and pulse into a coarsely chopped puree. Set aside.
Try kale cranberry salad for lunch or as a side dish: Recipe
Is your salad repertoire starting to get redundant?. Mix things up with this satisfying and easy-to-make salad from Angela Allison of ThisDeliciousHouse.com. "This kale cranberry feta salad is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. I was inspired to create this dish for entertaining, since it can be made ahead of time without wilting. It's the perfect salad when you are craving something healthy, plus it's hearty enough to serve as a meal," says Allison, noting that this recipe goes great with grilled chicken.
thecountrycook.net
Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet
With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
I made 3 banana-bread recipes by Ree Drummond, Alton Brown, and Curtis Stone. One famous chef's use of oats blew me away.
I followed recipes from famous chefs Ree Drummond, Alton Brown, and Curtis Stone to see which one has the best technique for banana bread.
Grilled Shrimp Cocktail with Fresh Tomato Cocktail Sauce
Give shrimp cocktail a seasonal, smoky upgrade with this recipe, an ideal appetizer for summer dinner parties and cookouts. The shrimp are marinated in a bright, lemon-garlic mixture that gets a kick from crushed red pepper. Make sure to pat them dry after peeling and deveining them, so they don't water down the marinade; this also helps them achieve a nice char when they're grilled. The cocktail sauce echoes the lemony notes from the shrimp, and features a combination of fresh tomato and smoked sun-dried tomatoes (feel free to swap in regular sun-dried tomatoes if needed). A mix of harissa, sherry vinegar, and hot sauce gives the slightly chunky sauce a nice acidic balance, too. Any leftover shrimp work nicely in a green salad, tossed with cooked orzo, or in a sandwich.
Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf
Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri
Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."
I made 4 baked-potato recipes from Ina Garten, Guy Fieri, Cat Cora, and Nancy Fuller. My favorite took nearly 7 hours.
I followed recipes from famous chefs Ina Garten, Guy Fieri, Cat Cora, and Nancy Fuller to see which one makes the best baked potatoes.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for summer bean and tomato soup with gochujang
Peel and roughly chop 1 medium-sized onion. Peel and finely slice 1 fat clove of garlic, or 2 smaller ones. In a medium-sized saucepan, warm 2 tbsp of olive oil, stir in the chopped onion and garlic. Cook over a moderate heat until pale gold and soft. You can expect this to take a good 15 minutes. Stir regularly, so the onion and garlic don’t burn.
Nigel Slater’s recipes for ricotta, pepper and basil tart, and grilled corn with green beans
Summer has slowly slipped away like honey falling from a spoon. I hold on as long as I dare, ignoring the first turning leaves. I refuse to buy pumpkins, even butternut squash, until I smell the first bonfire. There is still some warmth left in the sun. Early autumn always...
I turned a chicken dish that's been in my family for 25 years into a no-fuss air-fryer meal. Here's the recipe.
My mom's recipe for chicken wings has been in the family for decades. It only calls for six ingredients, and I quickly whip it up in the air fryer.
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
How to turn wilted herbs and old bread into a Catalan seasoning – recipe
Picada is a traditional Catalan seasoning made by pounding together stale bread, garlic, parsley and nuts in a mortar. The crumble-like mixture is then added to stews or sauces near the end of the cooking process, to thicken and add flavour. It’s a great way to use up stale bread and wilted herbs, which get cooked into the sauce and give it a huge boost.
Is Fried Rice Healthy? Calories and Other Nutrition Info
There are about 238 calories in fried rice per one cup serving, and if you add meat like chicken, shrimp or beef, you're adding calories, fat and protein, too.
Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe
3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter) Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”
When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Allrecipes.com
Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes
You can use light cream instead of half and half. A medium-sized Yukon Gold weighs a little less than 8 ounces, so you'd need about 6 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe. You can also prepare this recipe with other types of potatoes, including red potatoes, sweet potatoes, or...
Real Simple
Mushroom Chicken
This flavorful chicken recipe is a favorite dish of Puerto Rican food columnist Illyanna Maisonet, and is modeled after a dish her mother used to make. The recipe appears in Maisonet's upcoming cookbook, Diasporican. "My mom is not a fan of cooking. She considers it a chore. Which is why when she made Mushroom Chicken, it was always a treat," Maisonet shares. It includes my three favorite things: fried chicken, gravy, and white rice. Who doesn't love those things?! Although the recipe is not Puerto Rican, it has a special place in the book because it has a special place in my heart. Also, I can't ever get it to taste like hers to save my life."
