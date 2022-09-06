Transgender singer from Seattle to perform at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Ames

Seattle-based baritone singer Stephanie Dykes uses her voice as an instrument for social change.

The now 64-year-old Dykes was in high school when she discovered a gift for singing and performing. Dykes, who was born male, transitioned to female in 2008 and though her appearance changed, her voice remained a rich baritone.

Dykes’ singing career has made her a vocal pioneer, and she’s often the first transgender woman to sing in churches and choruses.

"My singing is a way to do advocacy for transgender people," she said.

A resident of Seattle, Washington, Dykes was the first transgender woman to join the Seattle Men’s Chorus. She became a member in 2018.

In a concert held before the COVID-19 pandemic, she performed a solo of the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way" with the Seattle chorus.

“Until I auditioned for that solo and got it, I really hadn’t thought of that song being a trans advocacy song. But as I studied the words more, I thought, ‘Yeah, this really resonates with me,’” Dykes said.

The lyrics describe facing many things on the journey through life, she said. It's become one of her signature pieces, which she will perform in Ames on Thursday.

Dykes will perform at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Bethesda Lutheran Church, 1517 Northwestern Ave. The concert, “A Transgender Life: An Evening of Song & Story with Stephanie Dykes, Ph.D.” is open to the public.

Admission is free and donations are accepted. Refreshments will be served during intermission, and Dykes will greet attendees in the fellowship hall after the show.

She also will perform at Bethesda’s worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. At 10:40 a.m. Sunday, she will present at the church's weekly educational adult forum.

All of those events are also open to the public.

'This is really about identity'

When Dykes transitioned in 2008, she did not want to risk changing her voice.

"When you go through male puberty your voice is permanently lowered. There are surgeries to try and raise your voice. But some people who have had that surgery had their voice either get worse or there's no change," Dykes said.

"Besides, if I were to wake up and suddenly be a soprano or an alto, I would have about 50 years of bass lines dinging around in my head that’s now useless information," she said.

In high school, Dykes made South Carolina all-state honors chorus her senior year. The summer between her sophomore and junior years, she became involved in her church’s chorus.

“The church is where I learned how to sing a bass part. Singing has been a constant in my life ever since then,” she said.

Dykes' transition journey started when she was not quite 11 years old, the first time she said she felt different. Around that same time, in 1969, she realized that she was not only attracted to girls, but also wanted to be a girl.

"I wanted to be one and I wanted to be with one, so for the longest time I thought I was straight," she said.

An epiphany happened when Dykes read the book “Gender Outlaw” by Kate Bornstein.

"In that book, she talks about how you can be trans and be a lesbian,” she said. “I like to say my name really is Dykes and I really am.”

For a long time, Dykes thought she was just a cross-dresser. But she soon came to realize "it’s more than just about the clothes. This is really about identity,” she said.

Now she uses her platform to advocate for transgender rights.

“When I think about my life overall, I’ve really got a charmed life for a trans person. I’ve got a real job, a real income, medical insurance. White privilege really helps out. Many trans people are murdered every year, and overwhelmingly that ends up being trans women of color," she said.

Dykes is the executive director of institutional effectiveness at North Seattle College. She’s a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Kirkland, Washington, where she is often a featured soloist.

Dykes has been reaching out to Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations across the country, which resulted in her first trip to Iowa this week.

"Bethesda is not just an ELCA congregation, it's a Reconciling In Christ congregation (or) RIC," Dykes said. "What that means is that the congregation has gone through this intentional process of saying, ‘We’re going to be open and affirming and welcoming of LGBTQ+ people.'"

Only about 10% of ELCA Lutheran churches across the country are RIC, she said.

"What I’m learning is that going from being white Protestant male in American society, which means no worries, no discrimination, to being a vilified, gender minority, you can’t guarantee that you’ll be safe going into any old place. So for me for a congregation to say they’re RIC, I have a more plausible chance of being safe," she said.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.