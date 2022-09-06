Read full article on original website
This Hand-Painted, 'Alice in Wonderland'-Inspired Art Exhibit & Bar Is Coming to NYC
Ready to immerse yourself in 26,000 square feet of hand-painted magic? Then Alexa Meade's new "Wonderland Dreams" exhibit may be just for you. The project, which is loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, is done in Meade's signature 3D painting style, allowing guests to feel like they're stepping directly into a work of art. The painting extends across every inch of 20 different rooms, where guests of all ages can explore Meade's unique vision.
Shake Shack Unveiled 3 Fall-Themed Shakes with Pumpkin, Apple Cider Donuts, & More
The pumpkin-spiced lifestyle arrives as early as July now. While many of us groan every time the drinks arrive, there is a silent majority that must love them to keep them rolling out. Shake Shack isn't immune to the allure of liquid pumpkin. Though, its drinks are arriving at a...
This Is the Most Ethnically Diverse City in the U.S., Study Finds
Major cities like NYC and Los Angeles are known for their diversity, but neither is No. 1. For the sixth consecutive year, Jersey City has been declared the most ethnically diverse city in the country. To come up with this year's ranking, a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com...
JFK Airport Is About to Get a Major Overhaul, Check It Out
One of NYC's airports is officially getting a major revamp. The much-talked-about New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is finally in the works. Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the groundbreaking for the $9.5 billion project, which is privately financed. The New Terminal One, which will be built on the sites of the current Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and former Terminal 3, will sprawl across 2.4 million square feet, making it more than twice the size of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The project, which will be built in phases, is set to open the arrivals and departures hall and 14 new gates in 2026 and complete the final nine gates in 2030.
