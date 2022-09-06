One of NYC's airports is officially getting a major revamp. The much-talked-about New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is finally in the works. Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the groundbreaking for the $9.5 billion project, which is privately financed. The New Terminal One, which will be built on the sites of the current Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and former Terminal 3, will sprawl across 2.4 million square feet, making it more than twice the size of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The project, which will be built in phases, is set to open the arrivals and departures hall and 14 new gates in 2026 and complete the final nine gates in 2030.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO