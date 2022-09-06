ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Woman bitten by shark in Volusia County, officials say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being bitten by a shark, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The 27-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was wading in waist-deep water north of New Smyrna Beach when she was bitten by a shark around 2:30 p.m., beach officials said.

Only the dorsal fin and tail were seen.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, beach officials said.

The attack marks the seventh shark bite of the year, officials said.

J J Tan
4d ago

If it says it’s the shark bite capitol of the world don’t ya think it will happen???!!!!!!!Baby shark duh duh duh!!!!

Erica L
4d ago

sharks are known to be there... swim at your own risk. happens alot there!! not surprised but I do hope she heals well!! that is their territory... we are visitors

TR Simmons
4d ago

Many species of fish breed in that inlet, then the spawn come swimming out. The sharks wait there and It's like McDonald's on International Drive after midnight on a Saturday night.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

