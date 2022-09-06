Woman bitten by shark in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being bitten by a shark, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The 27-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was wading in waist-deep water north of New Smyrna Beach when she was bitten by a shark around 2:30 p.m., beach officials said.

Only the dorsal fin and tail were seen.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, beach officials said.

The attack marks the seventh shark bite of the year, officials said.

