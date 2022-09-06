Read full article on original website
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's Working Farm Show is a step back in time
The annual Antique Engine & Tractor Association’s three-day Working Farm Show takes visitors back to what life on the farm was like in an earlier time. This 61st annual show is Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at the show grounds, north of Geneseo on Illinois 92, three miles east of Interstate 88, or one half mile west of Illinois Rt. 92.
ourquadcities.com
Arsenal commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11
As the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, dozens gathered on the Rock Island Arsenal for the annual remembrance ceremony. The event included speeches, music and a 21-gun salute. For more updates from the Rock Island Arsenal, click here.
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
ourquadcities.com
Clinton Peace Coalition sets Stop the Hate/Show the Love event
The Clinton Peace Coalition invites individuals, families, organizations, and people of all ages to join in the annual Stop the Hate/Show the Love celebration at Jefferson Elementary school at 720 4th Avenue South in Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 15. This free event will begin with a time of gathering at...
ourquadcities.com
Riverpalooza presents Mo&Co
A cool vibe awaits you as you enjoy live local music Thursday evenings with food and drink at Quinlan Court, Davenport’s newest riverfront venue. Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. These all-ages shows are free. Check it all out at Quinlan Court, located at 101 East River Drive in Davenport.
Trains, Planes And Automobiles Festival Starts Today In Geneseo
The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Maple City Cruisers, Gen-Airpark and the Geneseo Model Railroaders are thrilled to announce that the 16th Annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2022 in downtown Geneseo, and other venues. The Maple City Cruiser’s popular downtown car show is scheduled for Saturday September 10, 2022. Stay tuned for more details!
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
ourquadcities.com
Audition for Black Box Theatre’s ‘All Is Calm’
The Black Box Theatre has announced auditions for its December production of ‘All Is Calm.”. The all a cappella-sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. ‘All Is Calm’ will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine plans Moment of Silence, stair climb on Sunday, 9/11
The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, and the City of Muscatine invite area residents to visit the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial on the corner of Fifth and Cedar, where a Moment of Silence will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11. “We remember the citizens who died, the 343...
wcbu.org
Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg
Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
ourquadcities.com
Crooked Cactus Band plays Music on the Mississippi
Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Moline 34, Quincy 20
The Maroons came up with a Western Big 6 win on Friday. See the highlights from Quincy and Moline in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Featuring authentic Moroccan shish kabobs: New Galesburg food truck to serve Mediterranean classics
You will soon be able to enjoy an authentic Moroccan shish kabob or gyro at various locations around Galesburg. MB’s Food Truck expects to start operating later this month. Owner Mohammed Ben Youness and his wife Ghizlan will serve out of their food truck at a city approved location on the Public Square. They will be able to move their truck to local events and festivals, along with bars or brew pubs that don’t serve food.
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
Lagomarcino’s restaurants closing for winter
Lago’s lunch lovers, you better hit your favorite location while you still can. According to a post on Lagomarcino’s Facebook page, the restaurants in Moline and Davenport will be closed for the winter, starting September 19. The post goes on to say closing the restaurants will allow them to focus on providing customers with their […]
Fallen vet from Galesburg memorialized in new post office name
GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg’s post office was renamed the Senior Airman Daniel Miller Post Office in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon. The move honors the late Daniel Miller Jr., a Galesburg native and graduate of ROWVA High School in Oneida, who served in the United States Air Force and earned the rank of Senior Airman.
ourquadcities.com
Moline man gets 20 years for homicide
A two-year-old homicide case that involved the U. S. Marshals has ended in a 20-year sentence for a 37-year-old Moline man. On Wednesday, Brandon Motton, who appeared in Rock Island County Court with his attorney, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be given credit for time served.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Geneseo 36, United Township 13
The Maple Leafs took care of business Friday night in East Moline. See the highlights from Geneseo vs. United Township in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
