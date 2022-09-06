The Black Box Theatre has announced auditions for its December production of ‘All Is Calm.”. The all a cappella-sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. ‘All Is Calm’ will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams.

MOLINE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO