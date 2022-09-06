Read full article on original website
City of Columbia announces finalists for public works director
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Thursday it has chosen three finalists for the position of public works director. The public works director is in charge of overseeing the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the City's streets, bridges, sidewalks, and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. The...
Recreational marijauna stays on the November ballot, for now
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Circuit Court case Joy Sweeney v. Ashcroft was dismissed on Friday, leaving the legalization of marijuana on the ballot. Judge Cotton Walker dismissed the case because the plaintiff, Joy Sweeney, failed to prove that she was a legal resident of Missouri. Sweeney, who has...
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure are panning the top state election official’s involvement. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Thursday heard arguments in the case. The case deals with voter signatures needed to put...
Columbia Water and Light restored power to about 1000 residents Friday morning
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light said in a tweet that around 1,000 customers were experiencing power outages around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. The outage was due to an issue at the Hinkson Creek substation. It originally caused an outage for almost 3,000 individuals. However, crews worked to restore power for most.
Water main break impacting traffic Friday; Columbia Water and Light reporting eight other water incidents
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications said in a tweet that a water main leak at West Boulevard created a traffic hazard Friday morning. According to the outage map, the water main break happened at 104 Maplewood Dr. around 7 a.m. Friday morning. Daily Headlines. Have the latest local news...
MyHouse makes changes for concert series
COLUMBIA - After concerns from the State Historical Society, concert organizers implemented changes at their most recent event. On Tuesday, the executive director of the historical society asked the Columbia City Council to revoke any street closure permissions granted to MyHouse. MyHouse made multiple changes to accommodate to surrounding businesses....
Lincoln University installs new president
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University installed their 21st president, Dr. John Moseley, with an official ceremony on Friday. Dr. Moseley has 20 years of higher education experience, including 14 years at historically Black colleges and universities. He was Lincoln University's basketball coach in 2014 and was later appointed to Athletic Director in 2016. Now he said he is excited to serve as the university's president.
Alzheimer's Association invites Columbia residents to participate annual walk
COLUMBIA − The Alzheimer's Association is inviting Columbia residents to join their annual fundraising Walk to End Alzheimer's. This year, the walk will take place at Memorial Stadium, around Faurot Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The annual walk helps honor those who have been affected by Alzheimer's with a...
Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at any time they choose. An email sent to families in the district Friday afternoon announced the addition of TutorMe as an online resource students can use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
What you need to know: Saturday, September 10
Catch up on all the latest scores and highlights from Week 3 of Friday Night Fever, which showcases more than 13 area teams. Columbia Public Schools offers 24/7 tutoring service to students. Columbia Public Schools is now offering a new tutoring service that students in the district can access at...
Boone County sees high demand for new bivalent COVID boosters
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department will begin administering bivalent formulation booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a free clinic this Saturday. The health department announced it would host the free clinics every Saturday in September last week. The clinics are by appointment only, and appointments...
Downtown crawfish boil benefit Columbia non-profit Saturday
COLUMBIA - Love Coffee, a Columbia non-profit organization, partnered with Glenn’s Café and Tiger Hotel Saturday to host its first annual Crawfish Boil. The event included New Orleans-themed cuisine with crawfish, Cajun-style vegetables, cornbread, fried pickles and potatoes. Love Coffee’s First Annual Crawfish Boil blocked traffic from parts...
Cooper county man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
MILLER COUNTY — A 58-year-old man is seriously injured after being ejected in a motorcycle crash on Missouri Route 87 near Eldon. The crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon as Joseph Lusky was travelling north on Route 87. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lusky wasn't prepared...
Rock Bridge cruises in second half to beat Jefferson City
A full moon and bright Friday night lights shone down on Rock Bridge, which used a strong second half to beat Jefferson City 49-27 in Columbia. The Bruins improved their record to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play.) As has become a theme through three weeks...
Churchill Museum honors Queen Elizabeth II's connection to mid-Missouri
FULTON - America's Churchill Museum in Fulton put together a new exhibit Thursday honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her connection to mid-Missouri. "We knew this day was coming," Timothy Riley, director of the Churchill Museum, said. "When we were preparing for the ultimate day when the Queen would pass on, we decided to start assembling some of the works from our collection."
Art of Being ME exhibit encourages conversations around mental health
COLUMBIA - The Art of Being ME exhibit, presented by the Burrell Foundation in collaboration with artist Randy Bacon, opened its doors to the public Friday. “This exhibit provides an opportunity to show the community that mental illness isn't a particular demographic. And, it's not a particular socioeconomic status,” Mathew Gass, President of Burrell Central Region, said.
Van-Far elementary student found with firearm in book bag Thursday morning
AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Van-Far R1 School District said an elementary student was found with a firearm in his book bag on Thursday. The school district sent out a letter to alert parents about the situation. Superintendent John Fortney said the incident happened on the bus Thursday morning. Fortney said...
Bruins take on familiar foe Jefferson City in home opener
Rock Bridge takes on Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Friday in its 2022 home opener. The Bruins are coming off their first win of the season, a game in which junior quarterback Sam Kaiser threw five touchdowns on the way to a 49-0 victory over Smith- Cotton. Rock Bridge (1-1,...
Macon beats Clark County, remains undefeated.
In a Class 2 matchup featuring two unbeaten teams, former Rock Bridge and first-year head coach Van Vanatta’s Macon Tigers (3-0) held on to beat Clark County (2-1) 26-18 at Dunn Field on Friday night. In a back and forth contest, Macon found itself down multiple times throughout the game, but the Tigers always found an answer when they needed it.
Furry friends take on a walk much greater than smelling the grass
COLUMBIA- Huntington’s Disease (HD) is an inherited condition that causes the human brain to break down progressively. The fatal disease can be described as a combination of ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's diseases. According to Cleveland Clinic, more than 30,000 Americans are suffering from HD. Organizer Candace Rodman’s father was...
