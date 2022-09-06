FULTON - America's Churchill Museum in Fulton put together a new exhibit Thursday honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her connection to mid-Missouri. "We knew this day was coming," Timothy Riley, director of the Churchill Museum, said. "When we were preparing for the ultimate day when the Queen would pass on, we decided to start assembling some of the works from our collection."

FULTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO