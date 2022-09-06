ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wshu.org

Connecticut regulators approve 11 new lottery and social equity applications to sell cannabis

The Connecticut Social Equity Council has reached its cap for approving equity joint venture applicants to retail legal cannabis. Those six applicants will be “licensed to purchase cannabis from producers, cultivators, micro-cultivators, product manufacturers and food and beverage manufacturers and to sell cannabis to consumers and research programs.”. As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Voting to vote early

Early voting in Connecticut will come in the form of a referendum that will appear on this year’s ballot. A new study says residents in our region have a renewed appreciation for nature, Suffolk County experienced a possible cyber attack today, and a group accused of having ties to January 6 has some big numbers in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Springfield now offering free, universal, full-day pre-K

As she walked through the hallways of Balliet Pre-school, in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Principal Jessica McCloskey visited several classrooms to greet students. "We are so excited to get the school year started in this wonderful space," said McCloskey, referring to the former elementary school on Seymour Avenue , which now serves as a preschool center.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wshu.org

Asking for your vote

Activists urge New York voters to support the Environmental Bond Act this November. Bridgeport’s mayor says he has big plans for the city, New Haven recognizes a tenants union, and New York farmers are still at odds with the farm wage board over overtime pay. Sabrina is host and...
ELECTIONS
wshu.org

Guilford parents sue school district over their objections to teachings on race

Three parents in Guilford are suing the town’s school district over their objection to the teaching of race and social justice issues. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Connecticut federal court, the parents claim their children faced bullying and retaliation because of their political views on race. Some of the bullying included physical assault or intimidation.
GUILFORD, CT
wshu.org

Advocates rally for early voting rights in Connecticut

Former Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill is leading a push to help residents across the state with easier access to cast their ballots in an election year. Merrill was joined by other state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Hartford, including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, to launch their “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign.
