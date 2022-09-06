Read full article on original website
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
A beautiful weather week ahead following showers and storms Sunday
Saturday brought plenty of cloud cover and a few scattered showers to central and eastern Kentucky. Luckily, it wasn’t a washout. Our unsettled pattern will continue tonight, so look for a few more passing showers and temperatures in the mid-60s. On Sunday, the front that we have been waiting...
Unsettled weekend ahead but far from a washout
Temperatures Friday ended up climbing in the mid to upper 80s across central and eastern Kentucky, just above the average high for this time of the year. Dew points also jumped up significantly compared to 24 hours ago. Overall, it was still a pleasant way to end the week. We...
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
