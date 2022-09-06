ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

wshu.org

Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development

The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Asking for your vote

Activists urge New York voters to support the Environmental Bond Act this November. Bridgeport’s mayor says he has big plans for the city, New Haven recognizes a tenants union, and New York farmers are still at odds with the farm wage board over overtime pay. Sabrina is host and...
ELECTIONS
wshu.org

Voting to vote early

Early voting in Connecticut will come in the form of a referendum that will appear on this year’s ballot. A new study says residents in our region have a renewed appreciation for nature, Suffolk County experienced a possible cyber attack today, and a group accused of having ties to January 6 has some big numbers in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Advocates rally for early voting rights in Connecticut

Former Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill is leading a push to help residents across the state with easier access to cast their ballots in an election year. Merrill was joined by other state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Hartford, including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, to launch their “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign.
CONNECTICUT STATE

