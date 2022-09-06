Read full article on original website
Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development
The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
Asking for your vote
Activists urge New York voters to support the Environmental Bond Act this November. Bridgeport’s mayor says he has big plans for the city, New Haven recognizes a tenants union, and New York farmers are still at odds with the farm wage board over overtime pay. Sabrina is host and...
Maura Healey expresses support for east-west rail during visit to Springfield
Massachusetts candidate for governor Maura Healey said she supports east-west rail and other public transportation initiatives in the western part of the state. Healey was in western Massachusetts Friday for her first visit to the region since winning the Democratic primary for governor. She said her vision goes beyond just...
Voting to vote early
Early voting in Connecticut will come in the form of a referendum that will appear on this year’s ballot. A new study says residents in our region have a renewed appreciation for nature, Suffolk County experienced a possible cyber attack today, and a group accused of having ties to January 6 has some big numbers in Connecticut.
Ganim's State of the City speech highlights Bridgeport's success, ignores failures
Bridgeport mayor Joe Ganim made his first in-person speech to the business community since before the pandemic at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater. He was proud to show off his administration's successful revitalization of a shuttered ballpark into a major concert venue. Ganim also spoke about plans to build new apartments...
Advocates rally for early voting rights in Connecticut
Former Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill is leading a push to help residents across the state with easier access to cast their ballots in an election year. Merrill was joined by other state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Hartford, including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, to launch their “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign.
