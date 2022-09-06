ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Rain on the Way

In the last 12 days, we’ve had only 0.03″ of rain in Grand Rapids. Despite the dry spell, pretty much everything is green. We had a soaking 1-2.5″ of rain on August 28th/29th. Showers and embedded t-showers are likely this Sunday through Monday night. The top map...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming, MI
Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Lake Michigan#Algae
US 103.1

LOOK: Founding Member of Allegan’s Mansion on Market for $600K

A piece of Allegan, Michigan, history is on the market. A six-bedroom, six-bath Victorian home on a historical road close to downtown Allegan is for sale for $599,000. Take a tour in the gallery below. Allegan Pioneer, Alby Rossman's 1869 Mansion For Sale. The stately Victorian residence at 524 Marshall...
ALLEGAN, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Hundreds gather at Grand Rapids ballpark to honor 9/11 victims

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Hundreds of people gathered at LMCU ballpark to walk the stairs in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Police officers, firefighters, military members and members of the community gathered at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark to walk four laps through the stands to symbolize the 110 flights of stairs climbed by rescue workers on 9/11.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy