'Embedded' ArtPrize entry moves into Frederik Meijer Gardens
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The start of ArtPrize 2022 is just a few days away. The international art competition takes place in Grand Rapids over an 18-day period with art exhibited throughout the city. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is once again becoming an ArtPrize venue for the...
WOOD
Rain on the Way
In the last 12 days, we’ve had only 0.03″ of rain in Grand Rapids. Despite the dry spell, pretty much everything is green. We had a soaking 1-2.5″ of rain on August 28th/29th. Showers and embedded t-showers are likely this Sunday through Monday night. The top map...
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Saturday into Sunday
A Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason and Oceana counties through Sunday evening.
Organization aims to clean up Grand Rapids neighborhoods one project at a time
A project in Grand Rapids hopes to change the stigma when it comes to black and brown communities with one repair at a time.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
4 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
LOOK: Founding Member of Allegan’s Mansion on Market for $600K
A piece of Allegan, Michigan, history is on the market. A six-bedroom, six-bath Victorian home on a historical road close to downtown Allegan is for sale for $599,000. Take a tour in the gallery below. Allegan Pioneer, Alby Rossman's 1869 Mansion For Sale. The stately Victorian residence at 524 Marshall...
You want Lake Macatawa ‘at its best?’ Holland beach home for sale at $1.35 million
HOLLAND, MI - A Lake Macatawa waterfront home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches recently hit the market. MLive’s House of the Week is at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township. The home, which seamlessly blends the best of indoor and outdoor spaces, was designed with entertaining in mind. Listed at $1,350,000, there is already a sale pending.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Mystery of Mastodon Bones Found in Kent Co Closer to Being Solved
Mastodon bones were found recently in Kent County and researchers have discovered more about the mystery of the animal. It is easy to confuse a mastodon, elephant, or woolly mammoth when you find a couple of big bones in a hole in the ground. To better explain the difference, in...
Hundreds gather at Grand Rapids ballpark to honor 9/11 victims
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Hundreds of people gathered at LMCU ballpark to walk the stairs in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Police officers, firefighters, military members and members of the community gathered at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark to walk four laps through the stands to symbolize the 110 flights of stairs climbed by rescue workers on 9/11.
Boy Scouts hosting all-day Scout Salute to honor 9/11 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boy Scouts of America will be leading the community in a day-long Scout Salute at the Ford Presidential Museum, commemorating the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. That morning, 19 terrorists hijacked four California-bound commercial airplanes shortly after their departures from airports in Boston,...
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
Car falls into hole at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids
A car fell into a hole at Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township. Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west...
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
