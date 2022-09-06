Read full article on original website
Ted Budd ‘open’ to debating Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race after skipping all primary debates
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, sounded Friday like he was ready to debate Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November. Budd, before meeting voters at Kickback Jacks restaurant, said he probably wasn’t going to accept a debate sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters that Beasley had […]
NC House candidate faces gun charges; lawyer says she has ‘right to bear arms’
According to the police incident report, an officer was called to Ian Drive on the night of Nov. 7, 2021, for someone discharging a firearm.
'They should go in with a great deal of confidence' | NC bipartisan group promises secure elections
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two months before the midterms, a bipartisan group is coming to the Charlotte area this week promising voters safe and secure elections in November. "They should go in with a great deal of confidence,' Judge Bob Orr, former republican NC Supreme Court justice, said. Orr and...
Ted Budd does not accept broadcasters' invitation to debate Cheri Beasley
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senate candidate Ted Budd told WXII 12 that he will not accept an invitiation from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters to debate his opponent Cheri Beasley. The Davie County Republican was meeting with supporters Friday at a Greensboro restaurant. Budd, who has the endorsement of...
Rockingham County will no longer require vehicle emissions testing, joins 80 other North Carolina counties
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rockingham County will soon be among more than 80 North Carolina counties that have done away with yearly vehicle emissions testing. Rockingham, as well as Lee and Onslow counties, will no longer be part of the state’s Motor Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program beginning Nov. 1. The North Carolina […]
Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
Teens who weren't alive for 9/11 honor anniversary with Public Safety Challenge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sixth annual 9/11 Public Safety Challenge was held Saturday at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. With each year, the JROTC high school students competing had less and less of a memory of that day. Now, those participating in the games weren't even alive to see the towers fall.
Forsyth County’s push to de-stigmatize substance use with drug checks and free Naloxone
Featured photo: The Naloxone machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. (photo by Jerry Cooper) From afar, it looks like a regular vending machine — black, bulky with a front glass plane. This rectangular box that takes up space in the Forsyth County Detention Center is at first glance unassuming. Upon closer inspection however, passersby will notice that the identical white boxes that line the inside are not sugary and salty snacks.
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
Have a thought about roads? NCDOT wants to hear from you.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Do you wonder when the Greensboro Urban Loop might be finished? Do you have a thought about an intersection in need of an update? A road that is too narrow? Do you want to have a voice about what happens with Bryan Boulevard or I-73 north to the Virginia border? The […]
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative turns himself in on federal embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He served as executive director […]
Officials seize largest amount of fentanyl in NC county’s history
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Forsyth County history during an ongoing investigation, according to a FCDTF news release. Overall, 22 pounds of fentanyl valued at $2,665,000 were seized. In Sept. 2021, detectives with the FCDTF learned Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem, […]
Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community. Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades
The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
Fraudulent Caller Alert in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple residents in Alamance County have reported calls from individuals claiming to be Alamance County Sheriffs, regarding missed court dates. The false deputies are then informing the victim they must pay money in order to avoid arrest. The real Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants to...
Hundreds of Forsyth County residents in dark Wednesday morning
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Winston-Salem are without power Wednesday morning. Duke Energy is reporting 764 outages in northern Forsyth County, near Old Rural Hall Road. The estimated time for restoration is 9:45 a.m. Officials say the cause of the outage is due to fallen trees,...
County agrees to waive back taxes on property that tax office discovered thanks to owner’s son
Tax administrator: Land hadn’t been on the county’s tax books for about 20 years. Alamance County’s commissioners have agreed to forgive the back taxes on an obscure piece of property that was only recently added to the county’s tax rolls due to the indefatigable efforts of the son of its elderly owner.
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children. One child’s mother told FOX8 that the driver grabbed her daughter’s arms and shoulders before shoving her in a seat. Kayla Satterfield said her 5-year-old daughter Facetimed her while on the bus ride home Wednesday […]
