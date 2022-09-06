ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions offer standing room tickets for Sunday's opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Maybe it’s the “Hard Knocks” effect, but excitement for the Detroit Lions ’ 2022 season is building.

The Lions put about 1,300 standing-room tickets on sale for Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the first time they will have a standing room-only crowd for a non-Thanksgiving game since 2017.

Already, the Lions have sold more tickets this season than they did last year, when they finished last in the NFL in home attendance and twice had announced crowds of less than 50,000.

The Lions have an extra home game this season under the NFL’s 17-game format, but they expect a sell-out crowd Sunday of more than 65,000. Last year, they averaged 51,522 tickets sold per game at Ford Field.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Lions' home opener offers a stiff test. But judge them on a sliding scale

REMEMBER LAST YEAR? Lions motivated by 'embarrassing' loss to Eagles ahead of opener

For now, standing-room tickets are being sold for $74 as part of a bundle that also includes a seated ticket to next week’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 season and have finished in last place in the NFC North four straight years, but there is optimism they will be significantly better this fall. Dan Campbell is entering his second season as head coach, No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson is expected to start at defensive end and quarterback Jared Goff had a strong preseason.

The Eagles are one of five 2021 playoff teams on the Lions’ 2022 schedule, along with the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press:

Michigan State football stock watch: RB, QB rise as Payton Thorne struggles

EAST LANSING — Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 52-0 win Saturday over Akron. ∙ S Kendell Brooks: With Xavier Henderson out after 34 consecutive starts, the transfer last year from Division II shined in his transition from primarily a special teams player a year ago to a starter Saturday. The 6-foot, 215-pound Brooks had a career-high seven tackles and made a couple bone-crunching hits, one of which dislodged a fumble in the first quarter. He also showed good closing speed in coverage for his pass breakup, which will be needed next week at Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
