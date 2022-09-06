ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finally! Jungle Jim's website now shows what's in stock 👀

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago

Shopping at Jungle Jim's International Market just got easier.

The grocery retailer, with sprawling locations in Fairfield and Eastgate, recently launched a product database on its website that shows which items are in stock and in what department they're located. To use it, simply visit junglejims.com/item-search before your next shopping trip and type in the item you're looking to buy.

The database is automatically updated at the end of every day and shows in-stock items at both the Eastgate and Fairfield locations. It covers all of Jungle Jim's 180,000-plus products, ranging from international snacks to fresh produce.

Digitizing Jungle Jim's inventory, which adds 50 to 500 new products per day, was no easy feat, creative director Zack Cobb said. The website feature was quietly launched earlier this summer after two years of preparation.

"When I first came on about five years ago I had the same idea that everybody has, which is, 'Why aren't our products online?'" Cobb, one of the pioneers behind the project, explained. "We wanted to see if this would help people... It's always been known that Jungle Jim's inventory is ever-evolving."

To use the search bar, Cobb recommends deleting a word in a phrase if an item doesn't appear. He also said customers can see the prices of products if they use the feature while connected to the store's WiFi.

Jungle Jim's founder and CEO "Jungle" Jim Bonaminio focuses more on in-store features than online, but did share that the company is toying with the idea of launching a Jungle Jim's app. He also said he's planning additions to the Eastgate location.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Finally! Jungle Jim's website now shows what's in stock 👀

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

