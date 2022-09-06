ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Cypress Street facelift: Abilene City Council eyes pedestrian-friendly downtown plan

 5 days ago
Funding for a professional services contract for engineering and design of the first phase of a major revamp of Cypress Street is among items on the Abilene City Council's agenda at its regular meeting Thursday.

Property tax in the roughly 1,600-acre zone is frozen. Taxes collected above an initial amount of $114.7 million get put into the TIRZ fund, according to a 2018 Reporter-News story.

The money can be used for public works, improvements, programs and other projects that benefit the area.

What the change would do

The proposed work downtown would completely redesign Cypress Street's right-of-way from North First to North Fifth streets, bolstering existing community reinvestment in the area and the council's own "priority of downtown reinvestment," according to city documents.

The street connects Everman Park and The Grace Museum at one end with the Abilene Convention Center and soon-to-open DoubleTree by Hilton.

According to the minutes of the July 21 TIRZ meeting, goals for the project include increased walkability, lighting and safety and improved traffic flow. The city spoke with stakeholders along Cypress Street and the Abilene Downtown Association.

Highlights include:

  • Altering Cypress Street from one-way to two-way traffic and introducing parking changes from angled to parallel, according to the TIRZ meeting minutes. That would eliminate 38 existing parking spaces, but create 80-90 more.
  • Increasing walkability by 9 feet, as existing 11-foot sidewalks would gain from parallel parking.
  • Placing gateway signage at the entrance to downtown, with some parts of the project including luminaire and catenary lighting and LED thematic lighting. Other proposed changes include four-way stops "all the way downtown," elevated mid-block crosswalks, and speakers to play music, according to the TIRZ board's minutes.
  • Maintaining landscaping and lighting.
  • Evaluating trees currently lining the street. During the design phase, a third-part arborist would help the city determine which trees are healthy and can be retained, and which are in the process of dying and need to be replaced, according to the city.

A later phase would include North First Street, according to TIRZ documents, with an estimated total cost for the project around $9.3 million.

Completion would be expected to take a year to 18 months.

How could it be paid for?

If approved by the council, funding for the design contract, not to exceed $774,000, could come from a combination of $538,000 in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds and $300,000 from the city's minor improvement fund.

If allowed and determined to be of best use, American Rescue Plan Act money could be used.

Total eligible funding sources for the project total $838,000, with the additional $64,000 allocated for contingency and future sources for construction, according to city documents.

Looking to the wider project, city staff has determined sufficient TIRZ funds could be available to service debt requirements at an amount of around $550,000 per year.

That possibly could help fund around $7.5 million in future project costs.

The current TIRZ is the second such zone created by the city, the first sunsetting in 2007 and used to to jumpstart downtown development.

Abilene was the first city in Texas to create a tax increment financing board.

Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for the Abilene Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

