ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
AWENDAW, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Hollywood, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
LAKE CITY, SC
counton2.com

Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
LADSON, SC
WMBF

Deputies locate vehicle believed to be involved in Ladson DMV shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it has located the vehicle deputies said was connected to a shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles office that sent two people to the hospital. Deputies have also identified the owner of that vehicle, Cpl. Carli Drayton...
LADSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#911#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Ncpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blufftontoday.com

Hardeeville man arrested on numerous drug, weapons charges

A Hardeeville man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, on several drug and weapons charges, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Jabari Lee, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking ecstasy, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and one count of possession of a scheduled II narcotic, the sheriff's office said.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy