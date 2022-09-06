Read full article on original website
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
Man breaks into ex's home, dumps ashes of deceased child into trash: Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police arrested a man on Thursday accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, damaging her property and dumping the ashes of her deceased child into a trash can, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. Joseph Oberlies, 33, is facing...
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
Deputies locate vehicle believed to be involved in Ladson DMV shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says it has located the vehicle deputies said was connected to a shooting at the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicles office that sent two people to the hospital. Deputies have also identified the owner of that vehicle, Cpl. Carli Drayton...
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
Vehicle stuck in floodwater blocks Kings River Road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle stuck in floodwater blocked traffic Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Emergency Management said Kings River Road near Tradition Club Drive was blocked around 11:50 a.m. Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to assist.
2 injured after argument leads to shooting at DMV in Ladson, sheriff says
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities said two people were shot following an altercation between at least two individuals at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Ladson. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the DMV was not a target of the shooting. He said it appeared there was some type of argument between at least […]
Coroner ID's Hollywood woman killed in apparent domestic violence shooting
The Charleston County Coroner has shared the name of a woman killed Thursday night. Teresa Jenkins-Self, age 29, was shot to death inside her apartment in North Charleston on September 1. North Charleston Police officers were dispatched around midnight on September 1 to a domestic disturbance at the apartment. Jenkins-Self...
Hardeeville man arrested on numerous drug, weapons charges
A Hardeeville man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, on several drug and weapons charges, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Jabari Lee, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking ecstasy, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and one count of possession of a scheduled II narcotic, the sheriff's office said.
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said five people were injured in an early Sunday shooting in Charleston, the second shooting of the weekend that has the mayor calling on state legislators to reform laws concerning illegal guns and repeat offenders. Charleston police spokesman Lt. Corey Taylor said...
Longtime Georgetown County teacher loses family home, pets in early morning fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A longtime Georgetown County teacher and her husband are left with only the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home early Tuesday morning. Georgetown Fire & EMS responded to the home after midnight Tuesday in the 400 block of Mercer Avenue. Paulette...
NCPD: Woman accused of hitting person with vehicle during altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a person with a vehicle amid a dispute in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. along the 2000 block of W. Jimtown Drive. Police arrived at the location and met with a […]
How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
