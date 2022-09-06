Report: Non-Conference Football Series Canceled
The Bearcats are dropping to three non-conference games moving forward.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — UC football is no longer playing at NC State next season.
According to The Enquirer's Jason Williams , The home-and-home matchups in 2022 and 2029 are getting canceled. All due to UC playing nine conference games in the Big 12 moving forward.
the Bearcats are facing Eastern Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Miami (OH) in that order to start next season.
Cincinnati is 1-1 all-time against NC State after matchups in 2010 and 2011. That record isn't changing anytime soon.
