ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Non-Conference Football Series Canceled

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trE40_0hkRKBt000

The Bearcats are dropping to three non-conference games moving forward.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC football is no longer playing at NC State next season.

According to The Enquirer's Jason Williams , The home-and-home matchups in 2022 and 2029 are getting canceled. All due to UC playing nine conference games in the Big 12 moving forward.

the Bearcats are facing Eastern Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Miami (OH) in that order to start next season.

Cincinnati is 1-1 all-time against NC State after matchups in 2010 and 2011. That record isn't changing anytime soon.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas

ESPN Projects UC to Make 12-Team Playoff in 2024

Bearcats Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. Named to AAC Week One Honor Roll

Final Huddle: Arkansas Handles UC 31-24 in Season Opener

Stars of the Game: UC/Arkansas

Watch: UC Punter Mason Fletcher Reunites With Mom After Two Years Apart

Report: UC Loses Starting Center Jake Renfro to Significant Knee Injury

Game Preview: No. 22 UC Opens 2022 Season Against No. 19 Arkansas

2022 UC Football Best Bets

Season Predictions: Thoughts on Every 2022 UC Football Game

PFF Names UC Linebacking Unit Second-Best in College Football

Ted Nguyen: Desmond Ridder 'Looks Mentally Ready' to be NFL Starter

Look: UC Adding Field Suites to Nippert Stadium

Luke Fickell Updates QB Situation, Names Captains for 2022 Season

UC Rookie Coby Bryant Named a Starter for Seattle Seahawks

Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Puts UC in Top-Three Schools

ESPN Names UC Among 20 Teams That Can Make College Football Playoff

UC Men's Basketball Releases 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Four-Star 2024 Defensive Lineman Kavion Henderson Places UC in Top-Five Schools

College Coaching Agent: 'I'd Go Fickell' For Best College HC Other Than Nick Saban

UC Football Just Outside Top 20 in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Top Bearcats 2023 Target Isaiah Collier Named Top Prospect by 247Sports

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

The Athletic Ranks Arquon Bush Ninth Among Senior CBs

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star WR Mylan Graham, S Willy Love

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
247Sports

Brandon's Breakdown: Reactions from the first day of the Fall Recruiting Period

The Fall Recruiting Period kicked off yesterday and made for an ideal way to identify and analyze the initial priorities at the forefront of coaches' minds. A few of college basketball’s most prominent names in the coaching world decided to play chess and not checkers when it came to the way they approached the first day of being out and about. National Analysts Travis Branham and Brandon Jenkins were tracking where the head coaches were traveling as Jenkins highlights his initial reactions from their movements here:
CINCINNATI, OH
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier’s full schedule is out!

I’m utterly tired of this summer. The Queen passing, God save the King, kind of capped off the annual crap fest that is the interminable six weeks of August. Let’s get late September, some college football, and some apple cider going, shall we?. To that end, Xavier gave...
CINCINNATI, OH
Golf.com

A pro was going to violate the rules. Then her caddie stepped in.

His company was good. So was his eye. Jillian Hollis was happy for both. The LPGA tour is playing the first-ever Kroger Queen City Championship this week, and Hollis is playing a home-state game; she’s from the Cleveland suburbs, and the Kroger, at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, is about four hours south. You want to be in good form in the weeks where folks on the other side of the ropes know your name, and Hollis has been. Late last month, she won the Circling Raven Championship on the Epson Tour; she’s eighth on the developmental tour’s money list, which grants LPGA tour cards to the top 10; and this week, the 25-year-old is playing her fifth event in the big leagues.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Luke Fickell
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Seahawks#American Football#2029#Uc Linebacking Unit
Mashed

Skyline Chili Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best

Often touted as the best regional fast food chain, or at the very least, the best-known regional food item in Ohio, Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati-area chain of restaurants known for its unique take on chili. For most people, the thin, saucy, bean-free chili is something they either love or hate. An untold truth of Skyline Chili is that the chain may not have invented its style of chili. That claim to fame belongs to Empress Chili, a lesser-known restaurant chain that still has a few locations in the area (via Washington Post). While Skyline wasn't the first, the chain has perfected its recipe to become the most popular in a slew of local chili restaurant brands.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
DAYTON, OH
1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy