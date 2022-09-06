ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Former RCS Teacher Taylor Cruze Indicted by Grand Jury

(SMYRNA, TN) Taylor Cruze, a former fifth-grade teacher at John Coleman Elementary School is free on $100,000 bond and her plea hearing is set for September 28, 2022. She was indicted last week by the Rutherford County Grand Jury for 19 sex crimes. This was after posting videos on Tik Tok.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail

(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Sharon Hurt Reportedly Building Team for 2023 Mayoral Run

At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios reporter Nate Rau that she has compiled a team in advance of a potential run for mayor in 2023. She has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Scene's sister publication, the Nashville Post. Hurt assumed office in 2015...
NASHVILLE, TN

