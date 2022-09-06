Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting at North Nashville gas station
One person has died following a shooting at a North Nashville gas station off Clarksville Pike Saturday.
wgnsradio.com
Former RCS Teacher Taylor Cruze Indicted by Grand Jury
(SMYRNA, TN) Taylor Cruze, a former fifth-grade teacher at John Coleman Elementary School is free on $100,000 bond and her plea hearing is set for September 28, 2022. She was indicted last week by the Rutherford County Grand Jury for 19 sex crimes. This was after posting videos on Tik Tok.
2 charged for deadly shooting outside taco shop in South Nashville
Two men are facing criminal homicide charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in South Nashville.
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail
(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
Burned body found under I-24 overpass
Police are investigating after a burned body was found on Old Glenrose Avenue under the I-24 overpass.
Police seek videos of deadly shooting at Donelson bar
The shooting happened on Aug. 27 around 1:45 a.m. at Lucky’s Bar and Grill on 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Nashville police looking for man in wig after robbing Bellevue bank
Nashville police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue, where he allegedly wore a red hat and a black wig.
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
Anonymous donor offers $10,000 reward in 2020 Nashville murder case
A 2020 murder investigation could be getting new life thanks to a $10,000 reward from an anonymous donor. Benjamin Lane was shot at his townhouse on Colbert Way in East Nashville on August 11, 2020.
TBI special agents requested after two people found dead in Cheatham Co. home
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two individuals were found dead at a home on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek Community.
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
Store owner threatened in Green Hills after suspects steal designer bags
A Green Hills consignment shop owner said she chased some suspected Louis Vuitton thieves. Then, she found out the hard way that they were armed.
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
WSMV
Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
WSMV
Smyrna police arrest second person in connection to gas station clerk homicide
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Smyrna have arrested a second person in connection to the gas station robbery where a beloved clerk was shot and killed. On Aug. 30, Nick Patterson was shot and killed at a Twice Daily Shell gas station on Stonecrest Boulevard. Police first arrested 31-year-old...
clarksvillenow.com
52-year-old gets 70 years in prison for Clarksville nightclub triple shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric L. Hoosier, 52, also known as “Pancake,” was sentenced this week to 70 years in prison for shooting people outside a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Witnesses said the incident started with an argument in the early morning hours between...
Nashville Scene
Sharon Hurt Reportedly Building Team for 2023 Mayoral Run
At-Large Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to Axios reporter Nate Rau that she has compiled a team in advance of a potential run for mayor in 2023. She has not yet responded to a request for comment from the Scene's sister publication, the Nashville Post. Hurt assumed office in 2015...
