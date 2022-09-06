ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frank Sprung
4d ago

why only put one picture of someone's back. when you know its from a video camera and they can obviously show 3 angles when person turns around. the only obvious reason would be the police don't care about it at all.

KCJJ

UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car

A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bears#Burglary
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect on probation shot at least 8 times at car

A 34-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at least eight times at an occupied vehicle. Darnell Hodges Sr. faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car

An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school

Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum. Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday. You can get vaccinated with the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster. Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Updated: 2 hours ago. Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man reported missing last month was found dead. Deputies, with the assistance of the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network, found the body of Steven R. Mudd, 60, on Thursday on private property in Port Byron, according to a media release.
PORT BYRON, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

New event Patriot Hunts Riverfest launches in LeClaire Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new event called Patriot Hunts River Fest that will be held this weekend along LeClaire Levee. It is a fundraiser for a group called Patriot Hunts. Their mission is to help veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders enjoy the outdoors. Wendy Bloomingdale talks...
LE CLAIRE, IA

