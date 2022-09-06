Read full article on original website
Frank Sprung
4d ago
why only put one picture of someone's back. when you know its from a video camera and they can obviously show 3 angles when person turns around. the only obvious reason would be the police don't care about it at all.
4
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police ask help identifying car theft suspect
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a man suspected to have stolen a car. According to police, overnight on Aug. 12, a 2017 Kia Sorento was stolen from the 3300 block of 26th Street in Rock Island. The pictured suspect was caught on...
KCJJ
UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car
A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
KWQC
Davenport man given probation in crash that seriously injured passenger in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with a crash that seriously injured his passenger in October 2020. Drake L. Coy, 24, pleaded guilty in July to serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Damian Pate, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of residential burglary. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect on probation shot at least 8 times at car
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at least eight times at an occupied vehicle. Darnell Hodges Sr. faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car
An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
KBUR
Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school
Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested
Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound. 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival. Updated: 2 hours ago. Guests enjoyed watching World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes land at...
KWQC
Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum. Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. on firearm, child endangerment charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Windell Robinson, 29, is wanted in Scott County for felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment charges. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
KWQC
Police: 6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Six teens were arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine, according to police. The Muscatine police and fire departments responded Aug. 5, to Madison Elementary School, at 1820 1st Ave for a fire alarm, according to a media release. According to police,...
KWQC
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud
Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday. You can get vaccinated with the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster. Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Updated: 2 hours ago. Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night...
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man reported missing last month was found dead. Deputies, with the assistance of the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network, found the body of Steven R. Mudd, 60, on Thursday on private property in Port Byron, according to a media release.
KWQC
Neighbor reacts to nearly two dozen cats being rescued from Muscatine home
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police, Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday, after the owners allegedly abandoned them earlier in the week. It happened on Abrams Drive. There were 13 cats rescued from inside and outside the home, with 10 more...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
3 teen suspects arrested in Rock Island Sunday after reports of shots fired, stolen car
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A group of four teenagers was involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island on Sunday that involved a stolen car, according to the Rock Island Police Department. At about 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 4, RIPD officers responded to the 900 block of 14th...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
16-year-old injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday morning, suspect still at large
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old was sent to hospital after they were shot in the leg late Sunday morning, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 4, at about 10:40 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue. In addition to the gunshots, witnesses also reported the involvement of a red car.
KWQC
New event Patriot Hunts Riverfest launches in LeClaire Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new event called Patriot Hunts River Fest that will be held this weekend along LeClaire Levee. It is a fundraiser for a group called Patriot Hunts. Their mission is to help veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders enjoy the outdoors. Wendy Bloomingdale talks...
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
