FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Inn Takes Pride in Giving to Local Northwest Michigan CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Traverse City, MI
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Stimulus money available for Michigan renters and homeownersJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore around in MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
My North.com
Explore a Historic Small Town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula This Fall
If you’ve ever wondered about the rich history of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, then get ready for the Erickson Center for the Arts’ Heritage Cottage and Camp Weekend in Curtis, featuring guided tours, a film and much more. Explore a charming small town during the most beautiful time...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Traverse City 2022
Traverse City, dubbed the Cherry Capital of the World, is indeed the crown jewel of Northern Michigan’s extraordinary treasure trove of adventure and natural beauty. Adventurers, families and vacationers flock to Traverse City to combine outdoorsy fun with world-class entertainment, eclectic nightlife and stunning stretches of sugar sandy beaches.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
Experts Reach Verdict On 'Unusual' Large Black Cat Roaming Michigan
A photograph of the unusual feline was taken last month.
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum
It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Police investigating body found near Northern Michigan road
ALPENA COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after a body was found along a roadway in Northern Michigan. According to the Alpena Police Department, an unresponsive man was found on Woodward Avenue south of Hamilton Road in Alpena County at 8:34 a.m. on Thursday. He was later identified as...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Detroit News
Michigan man mauled by grizzly bear
A grizzly bear mauled a Michigan man Tuesday near the East Fork Indian River in Alaska. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting with others when he "surprised" a sow grizzly bear with three cubs, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers. The bear attacked Kuperus, leaving him with serious puncture wounds on his...
Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a satellite communications device after the late Tuesday afternoon attack. Troopers say in an online post that hey were able to transport him to a waiting ambulance in the community of Glennallen.Kuperus and his fellow hunters surprised the female grizzly with three cubs while hunting in the upper East Fork Indian River area, troopers said.The sow mauled Kuperus in the attack about 60 miles north of Glennallen, but troopers say he was able to stop and deter the attack with the pepper spray, also called bear spray.Troopers responded to the scene via a state aircraft. The PA-18 Super Cub was able to land on a nearby ridge top, and they transported him to the ambulance in Glennallen, located about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.Kuperus' home town in Michigan was not immediately available.
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Best Small College Town in the USA
Michigan has plenty of great colleges and universities, and now, a new study says that the Mitten has the No. 1 best small college town in America. We shouldn’t be surprised, because it seems as if Michigan always tops these lists of the best colleges and college towns. I especially agree with these findings, because I graduated from a university here in Michigan and couldn’t have been happier with my personal experience.
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
whtc.com
Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
