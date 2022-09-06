Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor FinancialBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie police investigating death of 26-year-old man
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 26-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to SW De Gouvea Terrace at 9:15 where the found the deceased victim. Investigators said the victim was involved in a...
cbs12.com
Shooting in Vero Beach leaves two injured, suspect arrested
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Vero Beach on Saturday morning. According to Vero Beach police, 60-year-old Aaron Paul Bishop was captured on surveillance footage shooting at two vehicles in a parking garage at 445 24th Street around 4 a.m.
cbs12.com
Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's the alleged crime — in this case, three alleged crimes — but sometimes what the suspect does with officers also plays a role in what happens. This suspect was eventually charged with DUI-damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash...
cbs12.com
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
cbs12.com
Man found dead on the road after being shot in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead in the road after deputies say he was shot on Thursday night in South Bay. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Once they arrived to the intersection of NW 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach Road, they found Manuel Segura had died from gunshot wounds.
cbs12.com
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs12.com
Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
cbs12.com
82-year-old man faces attempted murder charge for shooting pool maintenance worker: Police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 82-year-old man from West Palm Beach faces an attempted second-degree murder charge after officers say he shot a pool maintenance worker on Sept. 1. The West Palm Beach Police Department says Amefika Geuka, 82, was in court on Thursday and faces a...
cbs12.com
Ford Expedition sought in hit-and-run investigation in Martin County
Investigators are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Martin County. The sheriff's office posted a photo of the vehicle they're looking for. It's tied to a hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road. The...
cbs12.com
Five arrested at campground after multiple drugs were found in RV
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested at a campground in Okeechobee County on Friday morning after deputies say drugs were found inside their RV. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they began surveillance on the group after multiple people called in telling deputies they believed a group was dealing drugs inside their RV. The Narcotics Task force conducted a traffic stop on the RV and another vehicle associated with the motorhome, as they were leaving the park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad to parking garage in downtown Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The bomb squad responded to the St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce. The sheriff's office said crews found a suspicious package in the parking garage adjacent to the courthouse. The scene is along S. 2nd Street, which is also about a block from the Sunrise Theatre.
cbs12.com
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
cbs12.com
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
cbs12.com
WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
cbs12.com
State finds "failures and concerns" in Palm Beach County School District
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A grand jury report and a top state education official have expressed serious concerns about some aspects of Palm Beach County School District’s safety reporting and security plan execution. A letter dated August 29, 2022 sent to Palm Beach County School District...
cbs12.com
Scattered storms return for your Saturday afternoon
A Flood Warning has been issued for Martin County until 7:15 p.m. Between 2-3” of rain have fallen, with an additional 1-3” expected. Ponding is expected over some roadways. Never drive through flooded roads. A large cut-off low-pressure center located in the northern Gulf of Mexico is on...
cbs12.com
Great football action, despite weather, on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — High School football teams in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast had Kickoff Classic flashbacks on Friday night, as rain and thunderstorms reeked havoc on games. Palm Beach Gardens and Dwyer got some action in before the storms hit, as did several...
Comments / 0