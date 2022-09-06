Read full article on original website
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
This ice cream festival will return to the Bal Harbour Shops this monthBest of South FloridaBal Harbour, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
cbs12.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
WPBF News 25
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's car was hit in Loxahatchee Saturday while the official was trying to keep a loose horse on the side of the road. The horse lives at 53 Road North but got loose and ran up and...
cw34.com
19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
850wftl.com
Broward woman dies after car runs out of gas on I-95
DELRAY BEACH, FL– — A Broward County woman has died after her vehicle ran out of gas while she was driving on I-95. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol reported that the 54-year-old victim ran out of...
cw34.com
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's the alleged crime — in this case, three alleged crimes — but sometimes what the suspect does with officers also plays a role in what happens. This suspect was eventually charged with DUI-damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash...
Deadly Palm Springs crash 'flipped my life upside down,' wife says
Still many unanswered questions into the investigation of a deadly crash in Palm Springs two weeks ago that police said involved alcohol and/or drugs.
margatetalk.com
Margate Man Killed in Crash Blamed on Speeding
A 40-year-old Margate man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday in which speeding played a role, authorities said. Lorenzo Torres, 40, of 500 SW 4th Ave., was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe west near the 3600 block of West McNab Road shortly after midnight when he steered right to follow the curve of the road and lost control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
cbs12.com
Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
Woman hit, killed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after car runs out of gas
A Broward County woman is dead after she was hit on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Friday morning after her car had run out of gas, authorities said.
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
treasurecoast.com
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff office is reaching out to the public for help in identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Here is the info:. SEEKING ASSISTANCE, NEED TO IDENTIFY – PLEASE SHARE.
cbs12.com
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting
Montrez Jaquan Grennan, 26, was the sole shooter who fired on the victim and two other people who were with the victim, police said.
NBC Miami
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Transit Bus in Pompano Beach
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach, authorities said. The crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the...
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
Click10.com
Police: Beloved great-grandmother fatally shot in Miami’s Liberty City
A great-grandmother was fatally shot on Friday night in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, police officers found the 89-year-old woman injured after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10 Avenue and 52 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel...
Police searching for missing, endangered man in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered man who family members say was diagnosed with early onset dementia and has other health problems.
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night. Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
