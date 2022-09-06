ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

19-year-old motorcyclist from Boca Raton killed after crashing into bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was killed after colliding into a bus on Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Pompano Beach. At around 1 p.m., Phillipe Madeira was riding his motorcycle southbound on North Powerline Road towards N.W. 21st Street. At the same time a Broward County TOPS Paratransit bus was heading the opposite direction on North Powerline Road, preparing to turn left onto N.W. 21st Street.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Broward woman dies after car runs out of gas on I-95

DELRAY BEACH, FL– — A Broward County woman has died after her vehicle ran out of gas while she was driving on I-95. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol reported that the 54-year-old victim ran out of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Man Killed in Crash Blamed on Speeding

A 40-year-old Margate man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday in which speeding played a role, authorities said. Lorenzo Torres, 40, of 500 SW 4th Ave., was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe west near the 3600 block of West McNab Road shortly after midnight when he steered right to follow the curve of the road and lost control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
MARGATE, FL
cbs12.com

Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Transit Bus in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach, authorities said. The crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Beloved great-grandmother fatally shot in Miami’s Liberty City

A great-grandmother was fatally shot on Friday night in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, police officers found the 89-year-old woman injured after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10 Avenue and 52 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel...
MIAMI, FL

