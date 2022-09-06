Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened in the 10300 block of Prosperity Circle in Camby just before 8 p.m. Monday. Police were able to get surveillance video of the suspect.
An investigation into the robbery is ongoing. The office is asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 3