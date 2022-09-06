Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened in the 10300 block of Prosperity Circle in Camby just before 8 p.m. Monday. Police were able to get surveillance video of the suspect.



Photo//Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing. The office is asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

