ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjZfn_0hkRIQoF00

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened in the 10300 block of Prosperity Circle in Camby just before 8 p.m. Monday. Police were able to get surveillance video of the suspect.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkNdu_0hkRIQoF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEuRt_0hkRIQoF00
Photo//Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing. The office is asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Brett Erwood
4d ago

You would think after decades of security cameras there would be one capable of sharp images where you could make out the suspect clearly. Always just a blur. This shot only gives you what his skin color is. Nothing more. Maybe a faint idea on clothes.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man arrested after fight breaks out at funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a fight happened at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says it happened at the 5252 East 38th Street. Police say there were about 100 to 150 people involved, but not all were fighting. Police say ERG was requested due to the size of the crowd, but people quickly disbursed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hendricks County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hendricks County, IN
City
Camby, IN
FOX59

1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire

GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
GREENTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD makes arrest in Thursday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before. Thursday night officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. on the ramp to Rockville Road from northbound Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was going north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Escaped Lafayette criminal tied to deadly shooting nabbed in Arkansas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A wanted Lafayette man who was named a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday was captured in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state. Anthony J. Perez, 28, was apprehended in downtown Little Rock at approximately 1:30 […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot to death in taxi cab

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy