Indiana’s casinos brought in $700 million in taxes last fiscal year
Indiana’s 12 casinos raked in $2.5 billion from July 2021 through June 2022 and sent $700 million of that haul to the state in taxes, according to an Indiana Gaming Commission annual report released this month. Higher-than-expected gambling collections previously bolstered the state’s rosy July revenue report. “It...
Franciscan Alliance, RUSH ink clinical services partnership
Chicago-based health system RUSH and Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance Inc. are partnering to improve the availability of healthcare to patients in northwest Indiana. The partners say the agreement establishes coordinated care between RUSH and Franciscan, with direct collaboration between providers that will offer patients a streamlined process. The partnership includes Franciscan...
State revenue again beats projections
Indiana once again surpassed the most recent revenue projections in August. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $1.5 billion, which was 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The agency says...
gBETA launches digital marketing program for small businesses
Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator is launching a new program that will leverage online marketing tools to support growth in direct-to-consumer businesses throughout Indiana. gener8tor says the first cohort of the gBETA Digital Marketing for Small Businesses program includes 10 businesses that will take part in a virtual showcase at the end of the month.
PODCAST: Helping farmers see ROI from their data
Modern farming is ripe with data, especially among farmers who are fully embracing technology in their operations. From autonomous robots that collect agronomic information about fields to precision instruments that measure a dairy cow’s production, volumes of information are pouring into farm manage systems. In this week’s episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana, they explain why data is the focus of the 2022 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge.
