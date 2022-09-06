ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Arrest made in shooting death of National City teen

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the July 20th shooting death of 16-year-old Damien Estrada. National City police say they arrested the unnamed juvenile on September 8 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office. Estrada was shot in the head around 9...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPBS

San Diego police arrest homeless people but no convictions

For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
sandiegocountynews.com

Man arrested on suspicion of killing missing Escondido man

Escondido, CA–An Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 71-year-old man reported missing from his North Broadway home in Escondido on August 13, authorities said. Escondido police detectives took 32-year-old Eduardo Zamora into custody on Tuesday. Stanley Stephens was an avid walker who was known...
NBC San Diego

Police Seize Pot, $1.2 Million at City Heights Home

Officers seized more than $1 million in cash along with weapons and a stash of marijuana this week after serving a warrant at the City Heights home of a suspected drug dealer, authorities said Wednesday. Personnel with the San Diego Police Department served the court order in the 3100 block...
NBC San Diego

Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos

A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
Times of San Diego

Joseph Arias, of Chula Vista, David Bruley, of San Diego, ID’d As Men Killed in Chula Vista

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified two men found fatally shot last week near Valle Lindo Park in Chula Vista. Patrol officers initially responded to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident at about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30. They spotted Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, wounded in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue.
