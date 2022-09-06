Read full article on original website
Sheriff searching for man who threatened Sprouts worker with ax
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a store in Lemon Grove after threatening an employee with an ax, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Man Shot to Death During Argument in San Diego; Suspect Remains At-Large
A 40-year-old man was shot to death Saturday during an argument in the Shelltown neighborhood of San Diego. The shooting was reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Una Avenue, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. "Upon arriving, officers found Mario Galvez of...
Family makes appeal for tips in Chula Vista double murder case
Grieving loved ones make emotional appeal for information in Chula Vista double murder investigation
Man sentenced to 67 years in prison for 2015 homicide
A local man was sentenced to a minimum of 67 years in prison for a 2015 shooting that killed an 18-year-old, authorities said.
Prosecutors Score Rare Conviction of Gun Store Owner in Ex-Sheriff Captain’s Scheme to Sell Firearms
A federal jury has convicted a local gun store owner of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain Marco Garmo in his side business selling unlawful firearms. Giovanni “Gio” Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three felonies. The...
Teen suspected in fatal South Bay shooting of 16-year-old boy
A 17-year-old San Diego resident suspected in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in National City was arrested Thursday, authorities said.
Man Sentenced 12 Years for Retiree's Stabbing Death
A man who fatally stabbed a 77-year-old retiree at the victim's Oceanside beach house was sentenced Friday to 12 years in state prison.
Deputies looking for axe-wielding Sprouts shoplifter
A sheriff's watch commander said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Sprouts Market located at 3205 Lemon Grove Ave.
Sheriff Searching for Man in Snow Boots Who Used Ax to Rob Lemon Grove Store
San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies are searching for a man who threatened a store clerk with an ax on Saturday. The suspect was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the 3200 block of Lemon Grove Avenue, a watch commander said. He allegedly tried to steal items from the...
Gun dealer convicted in illegal trafficking firearms case
A local gun dealer was convicted Thursday of illegally trafficking firearms and conducting straw purchases, prosecutors said.
Arrest made in shooting death of National City teen
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the July 20th shooting death of 16-year-old Damien Estrada. National City police say they arrested the unnamed juvenile on September 8 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office. Estrada was shot in the head around 9...
NBC San Diego
National City Gang Member Draws Long Sentence for Killing Teen Mistaken for Gang Member
A man who gunned down an 18-year-old in a gang-related slaying in National City nearly seven years ago was sentenced Friday to 67 years to life in state prison. Roger Hernandez, 34, was convicted of murder and attempted murder for the Oct. 11, 2015, shooting death of Juan Carlos Munoz Jr.
KPBS
San Diego police arrest homeless people but no convictions
For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
Marshals Offer $40,000 Reward to Find Fugitive Military Contractor ‘Fat Leonard’ Francis
U.S. Marshals on Friday posted a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of a military contractor who went on the lam two weeks before his sentencing. Leonard Glenn “Fat Leonard” Francis, who pleaded guilty to bribing U.S. Navy officials as part of a wide-ranging corruption scheme, had been under house arrest for several years.
sandiegocountynews.com
Man arrested on suspicion of killing missing Escondido man
Escondido, CA–An Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 71-year-old man reported missing from his North Broadway home in Escondido on August 13, authorities said. Escondido police detectives took 32-year-old Eduardo Zamora into custody on Tuesday. Stanley Stephens was an avid walker who was known...
Victims in double fatal Chula Vista shooting identified
Authorities Thursday publicly identified two men who were fatally shot last week near a South Bay park.
NBC San Diego
Police Seize Pot, $1.2 Million at City Heights Home
Officers seized more than $1 million in cash along with weapons and a stash of marijuana this week after serving a warrant at the City Heights home of a suspected drug dealer, authorities said Wednesday. Personnel with the San Diego Police Department served the court order in the 3100 block...
NBC San Diego
Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos
A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
Ex-doctor involved in prowling and peeping case in trouble with the law again
A former San Diego County doctor accused of peeping outside of his ex-lover's home 2019 is in trouble with the law again.
Joseph Arias, of Chula Vista, David Bruley, of San Diego, ID’d As Men Killed in Chula Vista
Authorities on Thursday publicly identified two men found fatally shot last week near Valle Lindo Park in Chula Vista. Patrol officers initially responded to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident at about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30. They spotted Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, wounded in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue.
