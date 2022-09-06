Read full article on original website
Audriana Martinez: Too many children at the Weirs is ruining Motorcycle Week
I’ve lived in Laconia for 18 years and I would like to express my personal opinion. When my family and I first moved here, I was 10 years old. During Bike Week, my older brother (11 turning 12 at the time) and I were not allowed anywhere near the Weirs, not even during daylight hours.
Lucille H. Stankiewicz, 98
LACONIA — Lucille H. Stankiewicz, 98, of Laconia, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home with her loved ones by her side. Lucille was born on June 12, 1924, in St. Malo, Quebec, Canada, to the late Cyrille Crete and Rosanna (Durocher) Crete.
City Council to vote Monday on Garfield Street goats
LACONIA — The Laconia City Council is poised to reject a family’s request that they be able to keep their two pet goats. The matter hits at a crux of how local government regulations impact citizens, especially when it comes to zoning. It asks officials where the line is between making an exception for one case and setting a precedent for future ones — and if such a distinction exists.
Thomas Tardif: Elm Street School traffic logjam a frustrating safety hazard
Laconia’s schools appears to have started without a hitch. However, not so, because all but the Elm Street School has a separate entrance and exit with a sufficient, clear holding lane for the influx of the deliveries of children. However, the Elm Street School’s driveway has one combined exit and entrance with a crossing guard to supervise walking children and protect from the entering or exiting vehicles or distracted drivers. In addition, the crossing guard also controls vehicles from entering the driveways from Elm Street due to a lack of sufficient holding lane, resulting in vehicles originating from Lakeport or Meredith Center Road or Parade Road perpetuating congestion from both directions.
Linda Paddock, 72
FRANKLIN — Linda McLaren Paddock, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, following a period of declining health. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mark Paddock. Linda was born on March 7, 1950, in Concord. She grew up in Loudon. Linda graduated Concord High School...
James W. Hazelton, 72
MEREDITH — James Walter Hazelton, 72, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a long period of failing health. James was born on March 18, 1950, in Laconia, son to the late Glen and Marie (Adams) Hazelton. James was next to the oldest of 10 children.
Karel & David Crawford: Malicious rhetoric about MacFazden for sheriff untrue
Mike MacFadzen for Belknap County sheriff, why should you vote for him? In the past few months, you have been reading many letters to the editor for and against Mike.
Five challengers take on popular incumbent Gov. Sununu
A field of challengers must climb a steep hill of public opinion if they hope to unseat incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu in this year’s primary. A recent University of New Hampshire poll reported that 72% of likely Republican primary voters favored Sununu. Less than 15% favored the other candidates, combined, and only 14% were undecided.
Shirley B. Lavarnway, 73
FRANKLIN — Shirley B. Lavarnway, 73, of Franklin, a native and longtime Nashua resident, passed away Friday morning, September 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health. Born in Nashua on August 25, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Oscar L. and Rita E....
Diane R. Savage, 66
FRANKLIN — Diane Roseanna Savage, 66 of Franklin, passed away on Sunday September 3, 2022, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born on May 21 1956, to Cecile and Ernest Hebert, she was the first girl in the Hebert family in four decades.
