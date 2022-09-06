Laconia’s schools appears to have started without a hitch. However, not so, because all but the Elm Street School has a separate entrance and exit with a sufficient, clear holding lane for the influx of the deliveries of children. However, the Elm Street School’s driveway has one combined exit and entrance with a crossing guard to supervise walking children and protect from the entering or exiting vehicles or distracted drivers. In addition, the crossing guard also controls vehicles from entering the driveways from Elm Street due to a lack of sufficient holding lane, resulting in vehicles originating from Lakeport or Meredith Center Road or Parade Road perpetuating congestion from both directions.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO