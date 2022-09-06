Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
NEW: Watertown hitting the reset button on search for a new City Hall (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D. — Plans to renovate the Wells Fargo Bank building (pictured) in downtown Watertown into a new City Hall are dead–at least for now. The city received just one bid on renovation plans for the building, but it came in way over their roughly $5 million construction budget.
farmforum.net
134-year-old wooden water main unearthed in construction of Third Avenue bridge in Watertown
As several city streets in Watertown are being torn out and replaced, history is being uncovered. Work done at the Third Avenue Northwest bridge unearthed several feet of 134-year-old wooden pipe that once served as the city’s water main. “They were redoing the new bridge, installing the sewer when...
gowatertown.net
MMU President pleased with enrollment numbers in Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–Mount Marty University, based in Yankton, is reporting another increase in student enrollment. President Marc Long says it’s the sixth year they have seen more students on their campuses…. Long says they have seen a good increase in those six years…. Long says the trend is...
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
farmforum.net
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks confirms mussels discovered in Blue Dog Lake
Zebra mussels have been discovered in yet another South Dakota Lake, this time in Day County. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake in Day County. "Two adult zebra mussels were found by a local family on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigate death of small child in Clark
CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after discovering the death of a small child near Clark Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials have yet to release specific details as the Clark Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are working together to investigate the small child’s death.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: South Dakota DCI assisting local police in child death investigation in Clark
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Division of Investigation agents are assisting Clark Police Department officers in a case involving the death of toddler found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. As KWAT News was first to report, at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 call...
newscenter1.tv
DCI assists Clark PD in toddler death
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents assisted Clark, S.D., Police Department officers in a case involving the death of toddler found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a 911 call was made requesting an...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEVN
Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A dead toddler was found in a vehicle in Clark, SD. According to a release from the Office of Attorney General, a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance be dispatched to the scene. Before an ambulance arrived, medical professionals on scene determined that a toddler had died.
KELOLAND TV
Tips for parents following hot car death of toddler in Clark
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The DCI continues its investigation into a toddler’s death in Clark, which police have classified as a hot car death. The young child was found dead inside a vehicle around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature in Clark that day was 90 degrees.
q957.com
Fall migration of the monarch butterfly underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The only butterfly known to head south for the winter has started its fall migration. The USDA says monarch butterflies use environmental cues to know when it’s time to head to a winter home. They use a combination of air currents and thermals to travel as far as 3,000 miles to warmer climates. Visitors to the McCrory Gardens in Brookings the past few days have been treated to hundreds of monarchs enjoying all of the nectar options. Butterfly enthusiasts have been reporting large numbers, up to eight hundred, roosting in their trees at night locally. Earlier this summer, the monarch was added to the endangered species list.
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday
ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person killed in east South Dakota shooting
Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande told sister station KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington.
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota DCI is helping investigate a case involving the death of a toddler found in a vehicle. The Attorney General’s office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m. On...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Arlington shooting
ARLINGTON, S.D.–Authorities are investigating a shooting over the Labor Day weekend in Arlington. The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office says it involved the death of a young man. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says agents were called in at about 5:10 Sunday morning to the scene...
kotatv.com
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died of gunshot wounds Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County, Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now. The South Dakota DCI was called around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and arriving officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the person found at the scene, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
Comments / 1