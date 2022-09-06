ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Business
City
Watertown, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities investigate death of small child in Clark

CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after discovering the death of a small child near Clark Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials have yet to release specific details as the Clark Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are working together to investigate the small child’s death.
CLARK, SD
newscenter1.tv

DCI assists Clark PD in toddler death

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents assisted Clark, S.D., Police Department officers in a case involving the death of toddler found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a 911 call was made requesting an...
CLARK, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Broadway
KEVN

Dead toddler found inside a vehicle in Clark

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A dead toddler was found in a vehicle in Clark, SD. According to a release from the Office of Attorney General, a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance be dispatched to the scene. Before an ambulance arrived, medical professionals on scene determined that a toddler had died.
CLARK, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tips for parents following hot car death of toddler in Clark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The DCI continues its investigation into a toddler’s death in Clark, which police have classified as a hot car death. The young child was found dead inside a vehicle around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature in Clark that day was 90 degrees.
CLARK, SD
q957.com

Fall migration of the monarch butterfly underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The only butterfly known to head south for the winter has started its fall migration. The USDA says monarch butterflies use environmental cues to know when it’s time to head to a winter home. They use a combination of air currents and thermals to travel as far as 3,000 miles to warmer climates. Visitors to the McCrory Gardens in Brookings the past few days have been treated to hundreds of monarchs enjoying all of the nectar options. Butterfly enthusiasts have been reporting large numbers, up to eight hundred, roosting in their trees at night locally. Earlier this summer, the monarch was added to the endangered species list.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
ARLINGTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Historic Buildings#The Busy Bee Cafe#Kwat News
KELOLAND TV

DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota DCI is helping investigate a case involving the death of a toddler found in a vehicle. The Attorney General’s office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m. On...
CLARK, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed in Arlington shooting

ARLINGTON, S.D.–Authorities are investigating a shooting over the Labor Day weekend in Arlington. The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office says it involved the death of a young man. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says agents were called in at about 5:10 Sunday morning to the scene...
ARLINGTON, SD
kotatv.com

Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public

ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died of gunshot wounds Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County, Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now. The South Dakota DCI was called around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and arriving officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the person found at the scene, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
ARLINGTON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy