Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
KSLA
Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
KSLA
LSUS hosts annual conferences on bullying, suicide prevention
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Continuing Education Department at LSUS held their 12th annual Bullying Prevention and 17th annual Suicide Prevention Conference on Friday, Sept. 9. The event provides continual training for professionals to earn three general and three ethics Continuing Education Units. “We always look forward to hosting conferences...
KSLA
Bossier City hosts 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the city of Bossier is inviting the community to join them in their 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony. On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road, starting at 9 a.m. the remembrance event begins with a moment of silence in honor of all those who lost their lives during the World Trade Centers attacks on 9-11, 2001.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
INTERVIEW: Niccqueta Varmall speaks on etiquette training
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to pick up new skills this weekend, you might want to try an etiquette class. On Friday, Sept. 9, KSLA sat down with Shreveport area experts on etiquette training that’s available in the ArkLaTex. Niccqueta Varmall with the new Swann School of Protocol spoke with KSLA’s Kori Johnson Friday afternoon. The school just celebrated its grand opening.
KSLA
Family Fun Block Party being thrown by NWLA Makerspace, 318 Makes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The NWLA Makerspace and creative group 318 Makes is inviting the public to bring their families to enjoy its Family Fun Block Party. The party begins on Sept 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a morning filled with music, family, food, and fun for all ages.
KSLA
Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day. Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together...
KSLA
Veterans honored with memorial wall in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood community celebrated the unveiling of a wall dedicated to veterans on Saturday, Sept. 10. The wall features marble engraved plaques of several historical events, a life-sized American soldier and a bald eagle. ”It’s important to remember why we’re free, why we have what we...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLA
SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is inviting all members of the community to the National Night Out Parade, with the goal of giving crime and drugs a going away party. The event starts on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and the parade will travel from the...
KSLA
Greenwood residents pay respects at new veterans memorial
Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. Some people in attendance were relatives of those who buried items in the capsule back in ‘72.
KSLA
CenterPoint Energy Foundation awards $125k grant to community orgs. for rental/mortgage assistance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A special ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 8 as CenterPoint Energy Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in grant money to help support community organizations in northwest Louisiana. Leaders from CenterPoint gathered at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport on Thursday morning to award $125,000 for rental and...
KSLA
Shreveport student named among top middle school scientists in country
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A student from Shreveport is among the top middle school scientists in the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS, the nation’s premier STEM competition for middle school students. Maya Trutschl, an 8th grade student at Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, was selected out of 1,807 of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
City of Shreveport looks to add more affordable housing to area through War Room Initiative
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport has goals to help bring more affordable housing to communities in need. Bonnie Moore, director of Community Development for the City of Shreveport, says they started the War Room Initiative in December 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city. “We...
KSLA
Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting publics’ help finding check theft suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers releases surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in cashing stolen checks. A victim reported that two of their personal checks were cashed at a local Bossier financial institution. Bossier Crime stoppers released pictures on Sept. 10, showing images of the alleged suspect, and are requesting the public’s help locating the man.
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
KSLA
Clean Slate Botanicals holding grand opening in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new shop downtown promises to provide completely natural scented candles, deodorants, and care products for face and skin care. Ben Whalen is a Shreveport Native who returned after a decade away in Chicago, IL. After spending his time at a creative desert corporate job, Whalen decided to relocate back home and pursue his dreams of creating his own businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Mayor addresses ongoing battle over city employee health insurance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a confusing week of back and forth about what health insurance plans for city employees and retirees will look like in 2023. Shreveport’s mayor weighed in Friday morning regarding the ongoing debate. A special meeting of the Healthcare Trust Fund Board was...
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
Comments / 1