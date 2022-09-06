ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, LA

Comments / 1

Related
KSLA

Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

LSUS hosts annual conferences on bullying, suicide prevention

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Continuing Education Department at LSUS held their 12th annual Bullying Prevention and 17th annual Suicide Prevention Conference on Friday, Sept. 9. The event provides continual training for professionals to earn three general and three ethics Continuing Education Units. “We always look forward to hosting conferences...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City hosts 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the city of Bossier is inviting the community to join them in their 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony. On Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road, starting at 9 a.m. the remembrance event begins with a moment of silence in honor of all those who lost their lives during the World Trade Centers attacks on 9-11, 2001.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webster Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Webster Parish, LA
Cars
County
Webster Parish, LA
City
Minden, LA
Minden, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

INTERVIEW: Niccqueta Varmall speaks on etiquette training

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to pick up new skills this weekend, you might want to try an etiquette class. On Friday, Sept. 9, KSLA sat down with Shreveport area experts on etiquette training that’s available in the ArkLaTex. Niccqueta Varmall with the new Swann School of Protocol spoke with KSLA’s Kori Johnson Friday afternoon. The school just celebrated its grand opening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Veterans honored with memorial wall in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood community celebrated the unveiling of a wall dedicated to veterans on Saturday, Sept. 10. The wall features marble engraved plaques of several historical events, a life-sized American soldier and a bald eagle. ”It’s important to remember why we’re free, why we have what we...
GREENWOOD, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Walker
KSLA

SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is inviting all members of the community to the National Night Out Parade, with the goal of giving crime and drugs a going away party. The event starts on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and the parade will travel from the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ypc
KSLA

Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting publics’ help finding check theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers releases surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in cashing stolen checks. A victim reported that two of their personal checks were cashed at a local Bossier financial institution. Bossier Crime stoppers released pictures on Sept. 10, showing images of the alleged suspect, and are requesting the public’s help locating the man.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Clean Slate Botanicals holding grand opening in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new shop downtown promises to provide completely natural scented candles, deodorants, and care products for face and skin care. Ben Whalen is a Shreveport Native who returned after a decade away in Chicago, IL. After spending his time at a creative desert corporate job, Whalen decided to relocate back home and pursue his dreams of creating his own businesses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KSLA

Mayor addresses ongoing battle over city employee health insurance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a confusing week of back and forth about what health insurance plans for city employees and retirees will look like in 2023. Shreveport’s mayor weighed in Friday morning regarding the ongoing debate. A special meeting of the Healthcare Trust Fund Board was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy