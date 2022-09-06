Read full article on original website
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
West Virginia falls to Kansas in overtime at Mountaineer Field
First the rain fell on Mountaineer Field Saturday night. Then the sky fell in on the Mountaineers’ season, as Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant stepped in front of a J.T. Daniels pass meant for Bryce Ford-Wheaton in overtime and ran it 86 yards into the end zone to give the Jayhawks a 55-42 victory over the Mountaineers.
WVU Football Sam James
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVU better take Kansas seriously
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers | Full Game Highlights
The Kansas Jayhawks top the West Virginia Mountaineers, 55-42, in overtime. Kansas, who starts the 2022 college football season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, were led by QB Jalon Daniels’ 3 TD passes. For WVU, who begin 0-2 for the first time since 1979, had QB JT Daniels throw for 355 YDS, 3 TD & 1 INT.
