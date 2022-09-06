Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Brews & Bites celebrates 2nd annual shindig
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walthall Park was filled with people Saturday taking part in the second annual Brews & Bites 2022. The event is put on by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and features craft beer paired with local food trucks and music. “This event is special for us because we...
WDAM-TV
Library Day celebrated at the Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Usually, it’s the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County that plays host to folks. Saturday, it was the library’s turn to pay the visit. Partnering with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Library Science program, the HPFC brought Saturday a bit of dancing, some...
WDAM-TV
Pork Rock Fest debuts in Laurel Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Texas Pitmaster BBQ hosted the inaugural Pork Rock Fest Saturday in Laurel. The event allowed customers to enjoy barbeque while listening to live rock music from artists around the Pine Belt. “We’re trying to make it very kid-friendly, and just try to bring the community with...
WDAM-TV
3rd annual ‘Cruisin’ the Pearl’ raises money for wounded warriors, St. Luke Foundation
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of classic cars and hot dogs were on display at the Columbia Water Park Saturday during an annual event to raise money for Wounded Warriors and the St. Luke Foundation. The third annual “Cruisin’ the Pearl” featured more than 80 vehicles in a car show....
WDAM-TV
City of Petal holds 9/11 ceremonial stair climb
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - To honor the first responders lost from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Petal first responders and residents participated in their annual benefit stair climb. Participants climbed up and down the bleachers of Panther Stadium 24 times, simulating the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. “This...
WDAM-TV
HubCon and its games return to Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A hit for more than 30 years, HubCon returned to Hattiesburg this weekend for its annual visit. Centered around board games, the event is being held at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Doors will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20. Want more WDAM...
WDAM-TV
Collins restaurant serves free meals to first responders for Patriot’s Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Annie B’s Family Restaurant honored veterans, first responders and healthcare workers for Patriot Day on Friday, Sept. 9, by serving them a free lunch. “I appreciate them; we appreciate Covington County law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, everybody,” said Marie Raborn, general manager of Annie B’s....
WDAM-TV
Cruisin' The Pearl returns
After Queen Elizabeth’s abrupt passing on Thursday, Sept. 8, many people were left in shock and despair. Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders’ Day event.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg officers to be honored with ‘End of Watch’ memorial ride
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-five miles of scenic roadway through Forrest and Lamar counties will provide the backdrop for the “Deen & Tate ‘End of Watch’ Memorial Ride.”. The escorted ride will raise funds in memory of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were...
WDAM-TV
United Way kicks off ‘sweet’ fundraising campaign for fall 2022
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt Region kicked off its fall 2022 fundraising campaign in Laurel on Friday, Sept. 9. “We’ve officially kicked off our campaign for fundraising, and so we had just kind of a little breakfast this morning, invited our agencies and some of our volunteers and supporters and just got everybody fired up and ready to go out and campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Betsy Ivey.
WDAM-TV
‘Battle of the Badges’ softball game raises money for TEAAM Autism
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police officers and city firefighters took the diamond at William Carey University Saturday night, in a friendly competition to raise money for a local non-profit. It was part of the first “Battle of the Badges” softball game. The event benefited TEAAM Autism. That...
WDAM-TV
Awareness walk for veterans with PTSD scheduled for Sept. 24
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Helping Our Heroes awareness walk is scheduled for Sept. 24 at Hinton Park, but the organization needs more pledges. The non-profit Soldiers Freedom Outdoors is hosting the walk to raise money for its Other Hidden Wounds of War program, which helps address post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues many veterans face after returning home.
WDAM-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: How a crisis brought the community together
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If the ultimate measure of a city is how people come together during a time of crisis, then Jackson, Mississippi, passes the litmus test. A flood of water donations and volunteer drive-thru distributions in the midst of Jackson’s water crisis came from ordinary people, schools, churches, businesses, and other organizations.
WDAM-TV
Laurel police delivers water donation to Jackson
New programs in Lamar Co. School District are a huge hit. Mississippi's tiniest museum invited people to tour their new home today, but don't worry; it still has its old one.
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
impact601.com
Laurel Mercantile hosts a successful Mississippi Made event
The Laurel Mercantile hosted their Mississippi Made market on Saturday, September 3, outdoors at the Merc Yard. This event is designed to spotlight Mississippi artisans and craftsmen, many of which the Laurel Mercantile proudly carries in their shop. Mississippi. Mississippi Made provides an opportunity for new and faithful customers alike...
WAPT
Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. officials cut ribbon for Mobile Health Clinic in Laurel
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting in Laurel for the Family Health Center’s new Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, Sept. 9. The mobile unit will be able to offer comprehensive care to underserved areas, including mental health services. “We provide...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s littlest museum gets new home on the world wide web
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s tiniest museum invited people to tour their new home today, but don’t worry; it still has its old one. The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, located in a downtown Hattiesburg alley, continues to attract people from all over the country to visit its unique exhibits. However, its newest endeavor is all online.
WDAM-TV
New classes in Lamar Co. School District are big hits
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District implemented new courses into the curriculum this summer that have been a big hit with the students. The JROTC and Law & Public Safety courses allow students to be ahead of their peers by getting them started early on much-needed career information and skills.
