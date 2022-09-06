Will Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Be Available vs. Broncos?

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker is progressing and could reportedly be available in Week 1 vs. the Broncos

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has been out for multiple weeks following hernia surgery.

However, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Walker could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday night's season opener against the Denver Broncos .

Per Wilson:

“He had the surgery after the first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, Walker has returned to practice, and there’s a shot that he’s ready for the first game of the year. It sounds more likely that he’ll be ready for the second game, but he hasn’t been ruled out yet. A league source emphasized that Walker is extremely tough and has made a speedy recovery from the hernia.”

During his Monday press conference, Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol l was not as definitive in his prediction for Walker, but did offer up an update of his own, which was also promising.

“He was working some today,” Carroll said Monday. “He is running, catching some balls and doing stuff. We will see what happens. This is an injury that is unpredictable in the recovery. He is doing pretty well, though. He has to be able to tolerate it. Fortunately, we are playing Monday night, so we will have an extra day, and we will see.”

Selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker was counted on to be a major part of the Seahawks' running game this season.

And though the 5-9, 211-pounder arrived in Seattle an unfinished product, his intangible traits have allowed him to refine his skill set sooner rather than later.

“I think for this kid, everything is important," Carroll said in August. "He wants to be great, and he’s not going to let any stone be unturned. So, I’m really excited to see how he goes. He’s going to get some good playing time in this game and get him comfortable with the speed of the game and all of that."

With Walker exceeding expectations in both his on-the-field work and his progression through his injury, hopes for Walker are now higher than ever in Seattle.

And if the reports are any indication, fans could possibly get their first look at him in a true NFL game on Monday night against the Broncos.

