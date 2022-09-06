ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Jimbo Fisher to WVU? 'Never Say Never, Home is Home'

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcH5k_0hkRGFqQ00

This would be quite the move.

Neal Brown isn't on the hot seat just yet, but he could certainly coach his way onto it if West Virginia fails to become bowl-eligible this season. AD Shane Lyons has a tremendous amount of confidence in the fourth-year head coach despite a rough first three years on the job.

"We got the right kids in the locker room. The culture is very good. They're all bonding together," Lyons said at Big 12 media days. "You know, but at the same time we've got a tough schedule coming up and we are one of a few institutions that are playing 11 Power Five institutions, along with one FCS institution. So, you know, we have a challenge in front of us. But if we can keep everybody healthy, we've got Graham Harrell now on the offensive side of the ball and I feel good about the players that we have on the offense. Same thing with the defensive side of the ball. I think we have 33 new players that come in, that are going to contribute that are hungry to show their talents. So, I'm optimistic about what we're going to do as a program and they continue to build off of that."

However, if things don't end up panning out for Brown at WVU, one big-time name could pop on the radar. No, not Nick Saban, but fellow West Virginia native Jimbo Fisher.

In a recent interview with Ally Osborne of WDTV5 in Bridgeport, Fisher left the door open to potentially one day lead the Mountaineers.

"You never say never in this business and home is home. West Virginia is always dear to my heart. I love them and I've always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I'm happy where I'm at and I love where I'm at but home is home."

Fisher has had a tremendous amount of success as a college football head coach, dating back to taking over at Florida State for former WVU head coach, Bobby Bowden. Fisher went 83-23 in eight years in Tallahassee and led the team to a national championship in 2013. Now, the head coach at Texas A&M, Fisher holds a 35-14 record. He signed a long-term deal with A&M that runs through the 2031 season and has a buyout of $95.6 million which is the largest in college football history. Very few schools would be able to swing that, let alone West Virginia. If Fisher, 56, would ever be the head coach of the Mountaineers it wouldn't happen for another ten years.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans call for Power 5 head coach to be fired after 0-2 start

It’s only Week 2, but college football fans are getting restless, especially in West Virginia where the Mountaineers are off to an 0-2 start. The latest example came when Neal Brown’s team lost to Kansas on Saturday, as the Jayhawks sealed the win with a Pick-6 in overtime. Many of the WVU fans were irritated with Brown after he made a video to reassure them following the season-opening loss last week to Pitt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Graham Harrell
Person
Neal Brown
Person
Shane Lyons
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bobby Bowden
Daily Athenaeum

Beer prices go up at WVU football stadium

WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season. Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo. In comparison, a single 25 oz...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion

PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Athenaeum

Body found in Coopers Rock State Forest, police say

A hiker found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The hiker told police the body was located off the Mont Chateau Trail, which law enforcement officers later confirmed. The body has since been recovered from...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Heavy rain leads to flooding in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Rain throughout the region led to some flooding on September 5. 5 News was out in Monongalia and Marion counties to see a little bit of the action. Some of our viewers shared their videos of the flooding at its worst. The flooding led to temporary road...
WDTV

At least one shot and injured in Marion County

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
CAROLINA, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy