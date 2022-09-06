Forward progress of Contra Costa County brush fire halted at 50 acres
( KRON ) — Firefighters have halted forward progress for a two-alarm brush fire that broke out in the area of Barry Hill Court and Sawmill Road in Rodeo, according to tweets from CalFire and the Contra Costa Fire PIO .
As of 2:05 p.m., Con Fire reported the fire has burned approximately 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread and is 45 percent contained. The fire occurred in near Monday’s 125-acre blaze in Franklin Canyon, west of Contra Costa County.119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
The fire is still “actively burning” according to Contra Costa County Fire. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
