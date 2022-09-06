ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Forward progress of Contra Costa County brush fire halted at 50 acres

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYMZY_0hkRG0gm00

( KRON ) — Firefighters have halted forward progress for a two-alarm brush fire that broke out in the area of Barry Hill Court and Sawmill Road in Rodeo, according to tweets from CalFire and the Contra Costa Fire PIO .

As of 2:05 p.m., Con Fire reported the fire has burned approximately 50 acres at a moderate rate of spread and is 45 percent contained. The fire occurred in near Monday’s 125-acre blaze in Franklin Canyon, west of Contra Costa County.

119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area

The fire is still “actively burning” according to Contra Costa County Fire. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay agencies team up to test-run emergency systems

ORINDA, Cali. - Emergency first responders in Lafeyette, Orinda and Morage ran a test of their emergency communication systems; they wanted to make sure, in the event of emergency, people are kept safe. Fire Station 45 of the Moraga-Orinda Fire District along Orinda Way served as the mock communications hub...
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County

COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Rodeo, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic collision in Concord, lanes blocked

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic collision occurred Sunday morning, according to a tweet by Concord Police Department shortly after 9 a.m. The collision occurred at the intersection of Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road. Lanes are currently blocked as both Concord Police and Fire are on the scene. Commuters are advised to adjust routes […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly resident escapes home fire, $250k in damages

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An elderly Santa Rosa resident of a mobile home escaped injury after their residence caught fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Firefighters received a 911 call for a structure fire at 81 Pixy Pl., located in a neighborhood between state Highway 12 and Brush Creek. One […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Sf Bay Area#Barry Hill Court#The Contra Costa Fire#Alarm Vegetation Fire#Con Fire#Contra Costa County Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations

While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

(BCN) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area through Friday, but pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to brush fire in Benicia

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Benicia Fire Department announced on Twitter. As of 3:30 p.m., officials say the fire is at 2-3 acres on the north side of Lake Herman, west of Sky Valley Road. As of 3:50 p.m., the fire is now under control. It was […]
BENICIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Bay Area

2 CHP Officers Injured by Suspected DUI Driver in Solano County

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured by a suspected DUI driver in Solano County, CHP confirmed Sunday. The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on westbound I-80 near the American Canyon exit when an SUV slammed into the CHP vehicle hitting the officers. Officers had just pulled over another...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?

Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy