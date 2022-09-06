Read full article on original website
Related
England ‘frustrated’ to be held up by bad light, says Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad described the England dressing room as “disappointed and frustrated” after bad light halted the final Test against South Africa with the home side 33 runs from victory. England had all 10 second-innings wickets in hand and the batters were seeing the ball well enough to have hit five boundaries in the final three overs played, including one off the last ball of the day.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Brest: Player ratings as Neymar earns PSG unconvincing win
Match report and player ratings from Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Brest.
Premier League & EFL fixtures postponed after death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Premier League and English Football League games this coming weekend have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Man Utd 0-1 Real Sociedad: Player ratings as controversial penalty downs United
Manchester United player ratings from their 1-0 Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santiago Gimenez's decision to take Europa League penalty causes friction in locker room
Santiago Gimenez kicked off his 2022/2023 Europa League campaign with Feyenoord on Thursday, coming off the bench in the 60th minute to score twice.
UEFA・
Transfer rumours: Barcelona to sue over Griezmann; Arsenal chasing Zaniolo
Friday's transfer rumours include Antoine Griezmann, Nicolo Zaniolo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Nicolo Zaniolo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia & more.
Canada announce pre-World Cup friendly vs Japan in November
The Canadian Men's National Team will face Japan in a pre-World Cup friendly in November, Canada Soccer have announced.
Transfer rumours: Potter backs Chelsea's Gvardiol pursuit; Real Madrid consider Nkunku
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku, Bernardo Silva, Brian Brobbey and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilfried Nancy 'really proud' of CF Montreal after sealing MLS Cup Playoffs spot
CF Montreal became the latest team to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-2 draw at home to the Columbus Crew on Friday night. After finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and failing to make the post-season in 2021, few could have predicted Montreal's rise this time around.
MLS・
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead.
VAR: Introduction and history in the Premier League
The adoption of VAR (video assistant referees) and the system around it has courted much controversy since its entrance into the Premier League in 2019.
Marc Skinner urges Man Utd to 'thrive under pressure' of Champions League ambitions
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has said there is no more pressure than that which he and his players put on themselves in the hunt of a top three WSL pl
PSG unveil new third kit for 2022/23 season
PSG's third kit for the 2022/23 season has been unveiled.
Premier League clubs 'fearful' of further fixture postponements
Premier League clubs are worried that next weekend's round of fixtures could also be postponed after this weekend's matches were called off in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Antony in awe of playing alongside 'best in the world' Cristiano Ronaldo
Antony reflects on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd.
Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind opens door to future Arsenal transfer
Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind has revealed his desire to move to Arsenal in the future.
Neymar opens up on helping Lionel Messi settle at PSG
Neymar reveals how he has helped Lionel Messi settle at Paris-Saint Germain and his own great start to the season.
Opening weekend of Liga F set to be suspended due to referee strike
The opening weekend of the Liga F season is set to be postponed due to a proposed strike by referees over working conditions.
Dani Alves fails to receive call up to Brazil friendlies amid Liga MX disappointment
Dani Alves has not been called up to Brazil’s upcoming friendlies ahead of the World Cup, as Fábio Mahseredjian claims the player “need to invest in physical practice to get back to the level he had.”
European fixtures you should watch this weekend
With all English football suspended this weekend, here are the games around Europe you should watch instead
90min
839
Followers
9K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0