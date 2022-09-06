ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

England ‘frustrated’ to be held up by bad light, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad described the England dressing room as “disappointed and frustrated” after bad light halted the final Test against South Africa with the home side 33 runs from victory. England had all 10 second-innings wickets in hand and the batters were seeing the ball well enough to have hit five boundaries in the final three overs played, including one off the last ball of the day.
