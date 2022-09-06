ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch

Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Release Date

League of Legends developer Riot Games has shown us our first look at their new skin line, Fright Night. Fright Night will be sure to draw eyes thanks to its Tim Burton inspired art style and atmosphere. These skins are the revamped versions of the Gothic skin line voted on in a player-led poll.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG

Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
When Does Warzone Rebirth Quads End?

Activison's choice to have a map rotation in Call of Duty: Warzone angered many fans of the series as it didn't allow for them to play on their favorite maps, most noticeably the popular Rebirth Island. On Friday it was revealed that Rebirth Island would be coming back for a quads-only mode, leaving many players to wonder just how long they had to experience Rebirth Island with their friends.
