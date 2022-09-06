Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Have Gym Tests
Pokemon has teased a major update with the news that Scarlet and Violet will have gym tests.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
Fright Night Annie Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Fright Night Annie is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
How can Elgyem be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Here are the ways to encounter Shiny Elgyem in Pokémon GO.
Is Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim on Switch?
A new, quirky dating sim is on the market — Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim. But is it on the Nintendo Switch?
How to Earn the Orb of Power in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Pokémon GO Clefairy Event: What You Need to Know
Read to find out if a Shiny Clefairy will be offered during Pokémon GO's Clefairy Event
Football Manager 2023 Release Date Announced
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Splatoon 3's Story Mode Explained
The details on Splatoon 3's story mode in Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel.
Valorant Weapon Tier List September 2022
Our Valorant Weapon Tier List has come again in light of Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 that just dropped Aug. 23. Though there were not any major changes to game m
Assassin's Creed Mirage Playable Platforms Listed
Assassin's Creed Mirage platforms have been confirmed as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be released on PC through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.
5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.16
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Release Date
League of Legends developer Riot Games has shown us our first look at their new skin line, Fright Night. Fright Night will be sure to draw eyes thanks to its Tim Burton inspired art style and atmosphere. These skins are the revamped versions of the Gothic skin line voted on in a player-led poll.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
Short, Sweet, But Little to Complete in Kaichu — The Kaiju Dating Sim
Kaichu may underwhelm, but it's charming enough and blissfully brief.
What is the Max Power Level in Destiny 2?
Here is everything you need to know concerning the updated max Power Level in Destiny 2.
Apex YouTuber Shows Off 'Secret' Feature for L-Star
Throughout the majority of Apex Legends' life span, energy weapons have often been overlooked, and the L-Star has gotten the most neglect out of all the energy weapons.
How to Get Climbing Gear in Temtem
Temtem players might be wondering how they can get climbing gear
When Does Warzone Rebirth Quads End?
Activison's choice to have a map rotation in Call of Duty: Warzone angered many fans of the series as it didn't allow for them to play on their favorite maps, most noticeably the popular Rebirth Island. On Friday it was revealed that Rebirth Island would be coming back for a quads-only mode, leaving many players to wonder just how long they had to experience Rebirth Island with their friends.
