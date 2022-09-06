Brian Daboll Shares Thoughts on Adjustment from Play Caller to Head Coach

For the first time since 2016, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll won't be calling the plays on offense. He shared some thoughts about that transition.

For the first time since 2016 when he was the tight ends coch for the New England Patriots, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll will have a very different role on the sidelines.

That role will be as a game manager in charge of all three phases of the ball rather than as an offensive coordinator equipped with a menu card of plays.

Daboll decided over the weekend to allow offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to continue calling plays, praising the young assistant coach for his growth and communication in that area.

And Daboll? Don't worry about him simply standing there on the Giants sideline only as a figurehead or the provider of reactions to plays that may or may not go the team's way.

"My job is to know all the offense, the defense, and the kicking game and go through it with the coaches before the game starts," Daboll said.

From the sound of things, that process has been coming along for the 47-year-old first-time head coach.

"Obviously, there are adjustments that need to be made, decisions that have to happen quick when you’re a play caller. But I certainly have input on all three of those areas," he said.

"You try to do that work before the game the best you can so that the play callers have not a lot of people in their ear; they can get it out quick to the quarterback or to (Safety Xavier McKinney) X, and those guys can have as much time as they can to process the call."

Daboll, who has called plays for the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills, and the Univerity of Alabama over his career, was asked how he plans to balance being involved with the offensive side of the ball without taking over.

"We try to map it out the best we can before the game, and then in between series, I’ll talk with all three of the coordinators about things that come up. But during the series, when you’re calling a play, you don’t have much time to think. And the more you hear, I’d say as a play caller, the harder it is," he said.

"We’ve practiced it throughout preseason games; I think Mike needs a clear head. (Defensive Coordinator) Wink (Martindale) needs a clear head; (Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey) TMac in a different regard. So, I try to give my suggestions in between series or when you’re planning for a game. And everything changes. I think there’s good dialogue. Is it hard not to interrupt at times? Yeah. Certainly, it is."

But he's going to give it his all to ensure he doesn't get in the way unless necessary.

Blue Notes

Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (leg) did some very light drill work during practice. The Giants are hoping both are ready to go Sunday, but their statuses will be updated later int he week.

Daboll didn't identify who he was eyeing as the team's starting left guard. Still, if the recently released unofficial depth chart is any indication, that could be Ben Bredeson , who missed part of the summer with an elbow injury.

Daboll had the team practice outside on Tuesday despite heavy rains having passed through the area most of the day.

"We’ll work the ballhandling, our footing," he explained, adding that there is currently a better than 50 percent chance of rain Sunday in Nashville. "Let the quarterbacks handle the wet ball, let the receivers and the skill guys, the returners, DBs keep their feet. That’s the only reason why."

