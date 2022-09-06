Man Found Hanging From Florida Bridge Deemed Suicide

Source: CCSO

A 47-year-old man has died after an apparent suicide that happened early Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Investigators say at 6:59 this morning, a caller said they saw a body hanging from the crest of the southbound Punta Gorda bridge.

Multiple Charlotte County Sheriff’s units arrived including Road Patrol, Major Crimes, Crime Scene, Marine, and Punta Gorda Police Department. During the investigation, traffic was limited to the left lane.

After the scene was processed, Charlotte County Fire/EMS responded to assist with the removal of the 47-year-old male victim.

In the news: Florida Woma n Strikes Gold With $1,000,000 Scratch-Off Win

“Today our community grieves in unity. I pray the family of the victim find peace and that we all make it a priority to check in with our loved ones,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

“If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help. You are not alone. 988 is the nationwide phone number to reach call centers with well-trained responders thoroughly versed in providing trauma-informed listening and response in mental health, substance abuse, or suicidal crisis calls,” said CCSO.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement