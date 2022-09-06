ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Man Found Hanging From Florida Bridge Deemed Suicide

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbpVP_0hkREj3g00 Source: CCSO

A 47-year-old man has died after an apparent suicide that happened early Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Investigators say at 6:59 this morning, a caller said they saw a body hanging from the crest of the southbound Punta Gorda bridge.

Multiple Charlotte County Sheriff’s units arrived including Road Patrol, Major Crimes, Crime Scene, Marine, and Punta Gorda Police Department. During the investigation, traffic was limited to the left lane.

After the scene was processed, Charlotte County Fire/EMS responded to assist with the removal of the 47-year-old male victim.

“Today our community grieves in unity. I pray the family of the victim find peace and that we all make it a priority to check in with our loved ones,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

“If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help. You are not alone. 988 is the nationwide phone number to reach call centers with well-trained responders thoroughly versed in providing trauma-informed listening and response in mental health, substance abuse, or suicidal crisis calls,” said CCSO.

Comments / 46

Jaquelin Banos
4d ago

I was there this morning stuck in the traffic on the bridge I told my son this looks like someone ended their life my condolences to his friends and family may he rest in peace

Reply
13
MilliVanilli
3d ago

If people understood how awful o n e feels to do this. it breaks my heart, especially when people judge one who is mentally challenged. I am do sad.

Reply
4
stanley normoyle
4d ago

What a shame I saw all the police this am on the bridge Condolences to the family

Reply
14
 

