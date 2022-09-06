ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

NBCMontana

Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gallatin River Cleanup underway this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Gallatin River Cleanup began Friday and continues through the weekend. The Gallatin River Task Force teamed up with the Gallatin Watershed Council for the event. The cleanup takes place in Gallatin Canyon from Spanish Creek to the Yellowstone National Park boundary and Big Sky.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

2022 Summer tourism expected to be positive

MISSOULA, Mont. — The peak summer season of 2022 is now over, and the Montana Office of Tourism is expecting the numbers to show a positive outcome. “We expected a good tourism season,” said Jan Stoddard, bureau chief for the Montana Office of Tourism. However a few factors...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,400 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, grew from 300 acres to 1,400 acres due to high winds on Wednesday afternoon in the Missoula area. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. Critical fire weather yesterday including wind gusts and low...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP to host kickoff events statewide for youth pheasant, waterfowl weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The youth pheasant and waterfowl weekend in western Montana will feature several kickoff events across the state. Events include opportunities to meet mentors, ask Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff questions and a chance to win prizes. Licensed hunters ages 15 and under will have the opportunity...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MDT confirms some campers returned to Reserve St. Bridge

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation returned to the Reserve Street Bridge for a trash cleanup event on Thursday. The area was previously cleaned in the spring, when 67 tons of trash were removed and saved from floating down the Clark Fork River. “There's some areas we...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
#Wildland Fires#Fire Prevention
NBCMontana

Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
LOLO, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire grows to 13,200 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 13,200 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 627 acres from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Growth along the north, east, and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Two floaters rescued after becoming stranded on Jefferson River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Floaters are okay after getting stranded in the dark and cold on the Jefferson River. Two of the party stayed behind with their gear, while four hiked out. A lifeflight helicopter ran the length of the river with a searchlight and found the two very cold and very dehydrated.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

American Red Cross, partners to install free smoke alarms in Missoula homes

MISSOULA, MT — First Interstate Bank is partnering with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors and help families with fire safety planning in Missoula. Through the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, Missoula residents can have the opportunity for a free smoke alarm installation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM researcher honored with position in water science

MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana researcher is being honored with a endowed position to help elevate research and teach water science and management. The following was sent out by the University of Montana:. The University of Montana has announced that Kelsey Jencso, a faculty member and renowned...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Art Museum teen project to be unveiled downtown

MISSOULA, Mont. — The summer-long Teen Art Project with the Missoula Art Museum will install and unveil work along Higgins Ave. The art is a multimedia piece called “Fragments” that incorporates public art, photography, poetry and technology. The work is 96 feet long by 13 feet wide...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM student studies mental health effects on firefighting

MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana student worked on and off as a firefighter on the frontline for seven years. Luke Santore went on to study mental health and the effects it has on firefighting. Santore recalls he dreaded the off-season the most because of mental health issues...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Prayer event planned in Missoula to honor those impacted by 9/11

MISSOULA, Mont. — Local pastors, musicians and nonprofit leaders will host a citywide prayer and worship event Sunday in Missoula to remember those impacted by 9/11. Youth For Christ and Soul Life will host the event sponsored by the Howard Family Foundation, local churches and businesses. There will be...
MISSOULA, MT

