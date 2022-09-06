Read full article on original website
Kats fall to NAU in home opener
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston could not break through offensively against a stout Northern Arizona defense in a 10-3 loss in the home opener Saturday at Bowers Stadium. The Bearkats (0-2) finished with just 252 yards of total offense and turned the ball over twice. The Lumberjacks (1-1) also...
App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Chase Brice threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Appalachian State took advantage of two turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday. Appalachian State won a week after scoring six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter in a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina.
A&M Consolidated suffers first loss of season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After starting the season with a couple blow out wins, A&M Consolidated suffered their first loss of the 2022 football season. Lufkin beat Consol 31-14 at Tiger Field Friday night. The Tigers were the third ranked team in class 5-A Division I entering the week.
College Station beats Temple on Senior Night
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Temple 45-35 Friday night at Cougar Field for their Senior Night. Cougar quarterback Arrington Maiden had four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). The Cougars’ defense sealed the win in the fourth quarter when Chantz Johnson intercepted Temple’s Reese Rumfield for a pick-six. The Wildcats put some pressure on in the third quarter with 21 points, but College Station never gave up the lead in the second half.
Fisher says Haynes King is Aggie offense’s last line of defense
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Haynes King’s first game back since suffering a season ending leg injury against Colorado nearly a year ago the Texas A&M sophomore quarterback had a record setting performance. throwing for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sam Houston. The issue from last Saturday’s...
College Station looks to make it back to back wins as it host Temple Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (1-1) were able to pick up their first win of the year last Friday against Nolan Catholic. The 52-7 victory was pretty one sided and while the Cougars played well, they will get a pretty good idea of just how good they are as unbeaten Temple (2-0) comes to town.
Aggies Earn 11th Straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors, earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award as the organization announced its list of honorees for the 2021-22 school year. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri’s squad merited the award for the 11th consecutive...
Waco Connally defeats Cameron Yoe on the road
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -The Connally Cadets (2-0) go home with a 45-40 win against the Cameron Yoeman on Friday night. The 4A Cadets scored first making it a 8-0 game. The 3A Yoeman answered when Braylan Drake connected with Charlie Mayer for a touchdown putting 6 points on the board.
Caldwell Hornets come up short in home opener against the Jarrell Cougars
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -After falling to Groesbeck and Robinson in the first two games of the season the Caldwell Hornets we’re looking to pick up find the win column for the first time this year in their home opener against the Jarrell Cougars. The visiting Cougars drew first blood....
Texas A&M Rodeo Team host 103rd annual All Aggie Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An event that’s been a part of the community for over a century is back for another year. The Texas A&M Rodeo Team held a rodeo for the community ahead of their competitive season. The All Aggie Rodeo is a special kickoff event for former...
Anderson-Shiro Owls sinks their talons into the Snook Bluejays
Anderson, Texas (KBTX) - It was the battle of the birds Friday night in Anderson. The Anderson-Shiro Owls had the home field advantage when they faced off against the Snook Bluejays. The Owls didn’t waste time putting points on the board. Owls quarterback Jordan Coronado kept the ball and rushed...
No. 10 Bellville shuts out 7th ranked Navasota 35-0
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th ranked Bellville Brahmas (3-0) top number 7 Navasota 35-0 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. The Brahmas got an interception early from Conner Gaines and turned it into points on a 3 yard touchdown run by Sam Hranicky as Bellville grabbed a 7-0 lead. The...
A&M Consolidated to host Lufkin on Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (2-0) will wrap up its non-district schedule on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens against Lufkin (2-0). Last week the Tigers beat Monterrey Mexico in a weather delayed game 49-13. 3rd ranked Consol is averaging over 40 points per game,...
Franklin beats Diboll for 19th straight win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two first half touchdowns from Franklin’s Bryson Washington power the Lions past Diboll 35-23 Friday night. After Diboll jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead, the Lions, powered by back-to-back Washington touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead before eventually taking the win. Franklin travels...
Bryan wins in shootout against Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - It was a high octane game tonight between the Vikings and Cubs, with plenty of offense and defense on display. Brenham would be the first to strike with a 30 yard touchdown pass from Rylan Wooten to Datavian Neal Franklin. This gives the Cubs an early 7-0 lead.
Rockdale falls to 1-2 with loss to Lexington
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers lost their second consecutive home game with a 33-18 loss tonight against the Lexington Eagles. The game started off slow, with three fumbles in the first quarter and little to no movement for either team. Lexington picked it up in the second with a pair of touchdowns, and Rockdale never recovered.
:50 From the 50: Demani Richardson
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Waxahachie, Texas native, Demani Richardson joined the Texas A&M football team in 2019 and made an immediate impact. As a Freshman, the defensive back played in 12 games, making 11 starts. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, voted on by the league’s head coaches and finished third on the team with 71 tackles.
A sweet spot returns to A&M’s campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Along with the newly renovated Aggie Park comes a new sweet spot. Texas A&M’s former campus creamery was a sentimental location for the Moore family. “A perfect spot for our family. My wife and I graduated from A&M, our three kids graduated from A&M,...
The day has finally come: Kolache Festival 2022
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The day has finally come!. Thousands of people gathered at the 37th annual Kolache Festival in the downtown Caldwell on Saturday. The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce threw an event that drew in people from not only Burleson County, but from all over Texas. People attending the...
