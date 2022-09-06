Read full article on original website
Related
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth schools address school resource officer concerns
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Since the murder of George Floyd in 2020, local organizations have been taking a look at the role, both good and bad, school resource officers play in the lives of students. “We have the same officers, who are trained by the same department in...
cbs3duluth.com
Thousands of dollars heading to UMD for STEM students
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A grant of $750,000 is coming to help UMD students studying in the STEM field. Anne Hinderliter and Arshia Khan on the UMD campus and Sherri Turner, a professor at the Twin Cities Campus for the University of Minnesota worked to get the grant.
cbs3duluth.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Held in Duluth Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Many people gathered in Duluth Saturday for a special walk to help people affected by Alzheimer’s disease. It was the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a 3-mile-long walk that serves as a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. In the...
cbs3duluth.com
Concert for Recovery celebrates substance abuse recovery
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- September is National Recovery Month, and on Saturday, Duluth Bethel held its second annual Concert for Recovery. The event, held behind the DECC, featured bands and other performers. All of the proceeds from the concert support substance abuse recovery and mental health. Organizers from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
‘Hockeyland’ documentary stakes into theatres Friday
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -DULUTH, MN-- Hockey season across the Northland is just around the corner, but a new film hitting the big screen tells the stories of two legendary Northland hockey programs, Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown. The documentary ‘Hockeyland’ showcases the 2019-2020 boys’ high school hockey season for Eveleth-Gilbert, now RockRidge,...
cbs3duluth.com
CBS 3 video forecast
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. CBS 3 Duluth video forecast. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT. City by City: 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at...
cbs3duluth.com
Wisconsin Governor Evers touts funding plan on Superior school visit
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. Evers, a democrat running for re-election, announced his plan earlier in the week to give $2...
cbs3duluth.com
Trail by Trail: Pengilly, Chisholm, Cable
Pengilly, MN- Part of the mission of the Run-A-Muck ATV Club is connecting communities and they are hosting a fall fundraiser in two weeks just for that. Their Fall Fest will be on September 24 featuring a group ATV ride, silent auction, raffles, music and more. Sign-up begins at 9 a.m. that Saturday at Dozer’s Bar and Grill with the last ATV leaving at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go toward building safe trails to connect not only communities but riders to local businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
3 rescued in Park Point water emergency
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Three young adults were rescued from Lake Superior after their jet ski overturned. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday near the 4800 block of Minnesota Avenue on Park Point. Once the jet ski was overturned, it was no longer able to work. Friends...
cbs3duluth.com
Earth Rider celebrates fifth year anniversary with annual festival
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A Twin Ports brewery celebrated a big milestone with a full day of festivities Saturday. At Earth Rider Brewery in Superior patrons celebrated their fifth anniversary with the annual Earth Rider Festival. According to organizers, they released several rare beers throughout the day. There...
cbs3duluth.com
3 hurt in collision near Ashland
ASHLAND, WI -- Three people were injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Ashland. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Mack Road. Authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Highway 2 when it went off the road and...
cbs3duluth.com
Showers and storms may fire up late Thursday night and run through Friday
A slow moving low pressure system and its cold front will stir up 40-70% chances for rain Thursday night through Friday afternoon, Borderland may not get much more than a tenth of an inch but from the Iron Ranges to the U.P., a quarter to even a full inch could fall. Then, higher pressure takes over again on Saturday to dry things up. Things will also cool down. The 60′s are where most weekend temperatures will be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
Rain today, another fall-like weekend ahead!
TODAY: Rain and thunder will be likely today. Rain will be most likely for MN through the early afternoon with a chance lingering into the early overnight hours. NW WI will see showers and storms likely for most of the day into the first half of the overnight hours, and they may see a stray storm feature large hail. Temperatures will slowly fall into the afternoon. Skies begin to clear overnight with lows in the 40s.
cbs3duluth.com
Long-time felon arrested in Duluth drug bust
DULUTH, MN-- A 66-year-old Duluth man with a lengthy criminal history is now in jail after police confiscated drugs and illegal firearms during a search. That search warrant for methamphetamine sales was conducted on the 900 block of E. 3rd Street in Duluth. Inside the John Reick home, the police...
cbs3duluth.com
Suspect charged in Sandstone man’s murder
HINCKLEY, MN -- A suspect has been charged with murder after a Sandstone man died of ‘numerous’ bullet wounds to his chest. John Quitter, 36, of Chisago City, made his first court appearance Thursday. According to court documents, authorities responded to the hospital in Sandstone after getting reports...
Comments / 0