Pengilly, MN- Part of the mission of the Run-A-Muck ATV Club is connecting communities and they are hosting a fall fundraiser in two weeks just for that. Their Fall Fest will be on September 24 featuring a group ATV ride, silent auction, raffles, music and more. Sign-up begins at 9 a.m. that Saturday at Dozer’s Bar and Grill with the last ATV leaving at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go toward building safe trails to connect not only communities but riders to local businesses.

CHISHOLM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO