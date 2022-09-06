Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
A beautiful Saturday is ahead, wildfire smoke and above average temperatures return Sunday
High pressure ridge will build back over the area beginning today bringing above normal temperatures and dry conditions. We will see mostly sunny skies and daytime highs today will generally be in the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Frost could be a concern once again in our higher elevation valleys.
NBCMontana
Cooler temperatures settling in, FROST ADVISORY in effect for Saturday
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 8AM Saturday morning for the much of west central and northwest Montana. This includes Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, Polson away from Flathead Lake, West Glacier, Hungry Horse, Coram, Essex, Highway 83 south of Swan Lake towards Condon, Marias Pass, and Polebridge, Yaak, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 St. Regis to Cyr, Ninemile, Huson, Highway 12 between Lolo Pass and Lolo, Rock Creek area, southwest of Conner towards Painted Rocks, and lower elevations of the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
NBCMontana
Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
NBCMontana
2022 Summer tourism expected to be positive
MISSOULA, Mont. — The peak summer season of 2022 is now over, and the Montana Office of Tourism is expecting the numbers to show a positive outcome. “We expected a good tourism season,” said Jan Stoddard, bureau chief for the Montana Office of Tourism. However a few factors...
NBCMontana
MDT confirms some campers returned to Reserve St. Bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation returned to the Reserve Street Bridge for a trash cleanup event on Thursday. The area was previously cleaned in the spring, when 67 tons of trash were removed and saved from floating down the Clark Fork River. “There's some areas we...
NBCMontana
Fishing restrictions lifted on lower Madison River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that the daily fishing restrictions will be lifted on lower Madison River. The restrictions will be lifted Saturday as peak water temperatures have dropped due to cooler weather. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following:. A daily fishing restriction...
NBCMontana
FWP to host kickoff events statewide for youth pheasant, waterfowl weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The youth pheasant and waterfowl weekend in western Montana will feature several kickoff events across the state. Events include opportunities to meet mentors, ask Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff questions and a chance to win prizes. Licensed hunters ages 15 and under will have the opportunity...
NBCMontana
FWP announces black bear hunting closure
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced black bear hunting will close half an hour after sunset for BMU 510 this Saturday. FWP officials say hunting will reopen starting the general black bear season on Sept. 15 until the hunting season closes or the quota is reached.
NBCMontana
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
NBCMontana
MT Motor Vehicle Division to host mobile licensing event
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division is offering a week-long mobile licensing event at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. The event will take place from Sept. 12 to 16 and will be on a first come first serve basis. The mobile unit will take about 25 to...
NBCMontana
Montana FWP to host citizen advisory meeting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced a meeting for the Region 5 Citizen Advisory Committee. The meeting will be at Thursday, Sept. 15 at Billings FWP office. Montana Fish and Wildlife announced the following:. Outdoor recreation and public access are important to Montana’s way of life...
NBCMontana
MSU workshops that connect teachers to STEM to start
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University will be holding workshops, set to begin on Sept. 22, that connect Montana K-12 teachers MSU researchers. The following was sent out by Montana State University:. A workshop series that connects Montana K-12 teachers to Montana State University researchers will begin on Sept....
NBCMontana
Montana State Prison employee sentenced for transferring drugs to inmates
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State Prison employee who helped inmates transfer drugs was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit transferring illegal articles. Charles Blattler was found guilty for helping prison inmates receive drugs including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine.
NBCMontana
Florida takes top score in 'educational freedom,' national report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — Normally, schools are the ones handing out grades, but a new report is flipping the script and giving American schools grades on "educational freedom." The Heritage Foundation has published its first Education Freedom Report Card, serving "as a guide for assessing education freedom in each state" so parents can feel "empowered to choose a safe and effective education for their children."
NBCMontana
Florida may use National Guard to work as prison guards
TALAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering a plan to use members of the Florida National Guard to fill in as prison guards temporarily due to a shortage of state prison guards. The measure is sparking controversy. "We're asking these Guardsmen to put themselves in harm's...
