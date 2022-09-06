ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State on door step of Week 1 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Kevin McGuire
 5 days ago

Despite coming away with a victory in week 1, Penn State will be heading into its home opener in Week 2 sitting just outside the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll . The Nittany Lions are just on the outside looking in on this week’s poll as the team with the second-most votes among others receiving votes this week.

Tennessee is the only team sitting in front of Penn State and the No. 25 spot in the others receiving votes category after Week 1. BYU jumped into the No. 25 spot this week following its victory at South Florida. BYU moved up four spots in the coaches poll from the preseason poll.

Florida also skyrocketing up into the coaches poll helped block Penn State’s path to the top 25. Florida held on to defeat Utah in its season opener, and the coaches poll voters rewarded them by moving them all the way up to No. 19 in this week’s coaches poll. In a perplexing move, the coaches poll also keeps Utah four spots ahead of Florida at No. 15.

Alabama remains the top team in the coaches poll with 57 first-place votes. No. 2 Georgia moved up one spot and swapped places with No. 3 Ohio State after the Bulldogs demolished Oregon (down to No. 24) and the Buckeyes turned in a strong second half to top Notre Dame (down four spots to No. 9).

After Ohio State, the only other Big Ten teams in this week’s coaches poll are No. 5 Michigan , No. 11 Michigan State , and No. 18 Wisconsin .

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change
1 Alabama 1-0 1,615 (57)
2 Georgia 1-0 1,542 (6) +1
3 Ohio State 1-0 1,520 (2) -1
4 Clemson 1-0 1,380
5 Michigan 1-0 1,333 +1
6 Texas A&M 1-0 1,268 +1
7 Oklahoma 1-0 1,160 +2
8 Baylor 1-0 1,103 +2
9 Notre Dame 0-1 1,077 -4
10 Oklahoma State 1-0 938 +1
11 Michigan State 1-0 860 +3
12 USC 1-0 849 +3
13 NC State 1-0 642
14 Pittsburgh 1-0 624 +2
15 Utah 0-1 605 -7
16 Miami (Fl) 1-0 591 +1
17 Arkansas 1-0 554 +6
18 Wisconsin 1-0 495 +2
19 Florida 1-0 469 +18
20 Kentucky 1-0 421 +1
21 Wake Forest 1-0 353 -2
22 Texas 1-0 351 -4
23 Ole Miss 1-0 292 +1
24 Oregon 0-1 206 -12
25 BYU 1-0 170 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston

Others Receiving Votes

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1

Nebraska fires former Oregon OC Scott Frost after horrendous start

Sometimes you can’t come home again. After an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern at home, Nebraska informed head coach and former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator Scott Frost that his services will no longer be required. This was to be expected after the Cornhuskers dropped the opener to Northwestern after some questionable coaching decisions and then the Cornhuskers had to surge in the second half to defeat North Dakota. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was a 45-42 loss to the Eagles last night in Lincoln. Frost’s five-year tenure ended with a 16-31 mark. His career has been a rollercoaster to say the...
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for it to become obvious that Hawaii was overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 4 team in the country was taking on one of the worst teams at the FBS-level, and it showed very quickly, as Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead. The game eventually slowed as the Wolverines put in reserves, down far beyond the two-deep, and Hawaii managed to get on the board as a result. Still, it was a 56-10 win for the maize and blue, and perhaps even more exciting was that it appears that Michigan has a new starting quarterback.
Scott Frost fired by Nebraska Cornhuskers

Well, Michigan football won’t get ‘outhit’ in November it looks like. It turns out favorite sons can get fired by the football teams they lead. Nebraska had hoped that it had hired its own version of Jim Harbaugh when it brought in Scott Frost, the former Huskers quarterback who had led UCF to an undefeated season. However, things have not gone well in Lincoln.
Report: Former Hog Joe Foucha suspended from LSU because of transfer credits from Arkansas

Joe Foucha was one of the leaders of the Arkansas secondary in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. This past offseason he transferred to LSU; he’s from the state of Louisiana. But Foucha didn’t play in the team’s season-opening loss to Florida State. Coach Brian Kelly said why earlier in the week. “It really has to do with some technical issues with credit hours and transfer credit hours,” Kelly said. “It’s really unfortunate. Joe has done everything we’ve asked him to do.” Foucha was a three-year starter for Arkansas where he racked up 230 tackles and four interceptions. He and last year’s starting nickel, Greg Brooks Jr., both transferred to their home state’s flagship school after the season. Brooks had four tackles against the Seminoles. Kelly said he hopes to have Foucha back as soon as possible, suggesting the former Razorbacks safety would be a regular in the Tigers’ defensive backfield. “Joe’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Kelly said.
Nebraska wanted Scott Frost gone so bad they paid him an extra $7.5 million to fire him before October

Only three weeks into the college football season we have our first major shakeup at a Power 5 school. Scott Frost has been unceremoniously fired by Nebraska after a 1-2 start to the season. The school’s former National Championship-winning quarterback just couldn’t turn around the program in his first four years back in Lincoln.
UNC football receives votes in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels are the lone 3-0 team in the country with the win over Georgia State on Saturday in Atlanta. UNC has gone on the road in back-to-back weeks to get big wins despite a defense that struggled. But even with the perfect record, the Tar Heels are still on the outside looking in for the latest polls. On Sunday, the USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released and North Carolina is still in the “receiving votes” section. The Tar Heels received 10 votes, the fifth-fewest among those teams. A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 2-0 1,592 (39) – 2 Georgia 2-0 1,574 (25) – 3 Ohio State 2-0 1,514 (1) – 4 Clemson 2-0 1,387 – 5 Michigan 2-0 1,370 – 6 Oklahoma 2-0 1,253 +1 7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1,137 +3 8 USC 2-0 1,133 +4 9 Michigan State 2-0 1,026 +2 10 Kentucky 2-0 901 +10 11 Arkansas 2-0 857 +6 12 NC State 2-0 816 +1 13 Miami 2-0 805 +3 14 BYU 2-0 739 +11 15 Utah 1-1 673 – 16 Tennessee 2-0 591 +10 17 Ole Miss 2-0 552 +6 18 Wake Forest 2-0 540 +3 19 Baylor 2-0 531 -11 20 Texas 1-1 306 +1 21 Florida 1-1 297 -2 22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 -16 23 Penn State 2-0 279 +4 24 Oregon 1-1 197 – 25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 -11 Schools Dropped Out No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin. Others Receiving Votes Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4
Report Card: Will the real Oregon Ducks please stand up?

It’s so hard to judge a team that plays an FCS opponent that clearly is on a different level. But considering how things went around the country with several upsets, Oregon’s 70-14 win over Eastern Washington was a pleasant sight to see. Bo Nix threw for five touchdowns with no interceptions and looked like the senior quarterback he is. Oregon’s receivers and tight end dominated the smaller and slower Eagles secondary and the running backs, kept plugging along. On the defensive side of the ball, Oregon forced two turnovers, including a Pick-6. It wasn’t exactly the prettiest of plays, but six points...
An updated look at ESPN's FPI rankings

The college football season is officially off and running. Week 2 was action-packed with exciting play. ESPN has updated its Football Power Index following the weekend’s slate of games. We see lots of movement in the ESPN FPI compared to the initial rankings. Texas, Tennessee, USC and Mississippi State...
Michigan State football moves up few spots in updated AP Top 25 rankings

Michigan State is just outside the top 10 in the newest batch of Associated Press (AP) Top 25 rankings. The Spartans moved up three spots to No. 11 in the updated rankings released on Sunday. The Spartans are the third-highest Big Ten team behind only Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 5). Penn State was the only other ranked Big Ten at No. 22, with Wisconsin falling out of the rankings after losing this past weekend.
Arkansas jumps another six spots in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Razorbacks took care of business against South Carolina in their SEC opener, but they got some help for some upset that happened around the country for the large leap in the coaches poll. Head coaches around the country put the Razorbacks to No. 11, once again jumping six spots in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the second week in a row. The 44-30 win over South Carolina again impressed the college football world. Our Taylor Jones believes that Arkansas can be the first team this season to defeat the evil empire – I mean Alabama – in a couple...
