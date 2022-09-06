ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment on city’s East Side; violence suspected

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police believe a man was beaten to death in an apartment on the city’s East Side. Jose A. Lacuer, 57, of Cleveland, was found dead about 11:15 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment in the King Kennedy North High-Rise located in the 2500 block of East 59th Street, according to police. Lacuer was found with contusions over his body. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority owns the property.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Crime Stoppers#Subway#Violent Crime
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side. The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday. According to Cleveland police, the victims included:
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near Rhodes High School

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Monday has died. The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday. He has since been identified as Andre D. Wells of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy