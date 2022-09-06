CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO