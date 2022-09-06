Read full article on original website
Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
Cleveland police investigating three homicides that took place within 24 hours
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating three homicides that took place throughout the city on Thursday. The first slaying happened at 5:45 a.m. In that instance, Robert Hall Jr., 31, of Euclid crashed his vehicle into a pole after he was shot on West 41st Street and Clark Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment on city’s East Side; violence suspected
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police believe a man was beaten to death in an apartment on the city’s East Side. Jose A. Lacuer, 57, of Cleveland, was found dead about 11:15 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment in the King Kennedy North High-Rise located in the 2500 block of East 59th Street, according to police. Lacuer was found with contusions over his body. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority owns the property.
Akron police investigating after woman found dead of unknown causes
Akron police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home of unknown causes Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New footage released to 19 News shows a man arrested in July after climbing through a luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 3, according to an incident report from the Cleveland Police Department. Security camera footage...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot by unknown suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place yesterday around 6 p.m. on East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue. When police arrived, they said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found down the sidewalk with eight gunshot wounds. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
cleveland19.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 39-year-old man died Thursday after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 11900 block of Durant Avenue. Officers said the victim and others were sitting...
Cleveland Police: 3 men shot on East 117th Street
CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Division of Police officials confirmed to 3News that three men were injured in a shooting near East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yesterday around 11:15 a.m., the body of a 57-year-old man was found in an apartment on East 59th Street, according to police. According to the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the victim was found dead inside of the apartment, and was then passed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for investigation.
12-year-old charged in Cleveland Heights shooting
A 12-year-old is in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center facing charges in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy.
Timeline of the recent controversies involving the East Cleveland Police Department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There has been yet another development involving the turbulent East Cleveland Police Department. On Friday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced charges against two former East Cleveland officers. Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson face three counts of bribery, four counts of tampering with records, and a count of insurance fraud.
cleveland19.com
3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side. The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday. According to Cleveland police, the victims included:
Man arrested for striking his mother with a lawn chair: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4, police were dispatched to the 17000 block of Kenyon Road, where a 52-year-old Shaker Heights woman reported that her son, a Shaker Heights man, 21, had struck her with a lawn chair. Officers arrested the man for domestic violence. EMS treated the woman for minor...
Lakewood police: Body found washed up on shore
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
14-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Cleveland Heights; 12-year-old arrested
CLEVELAND — A juvenile is in stable condition at the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach in Cleveland Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a statement from Cleveland Heights...
East Cleveland Cops Charged for Taking Bribes
CLEVELAND – two East Cleveland police officers have been arrested for accepting bribes and falsifying...
1 shot in Cuyahoga Falls after shooting on Hardman Drive
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 10:53 p.m., Cuyahoga Falls police officers found a...
cleveland19.com
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash. According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:. Aggravated vehicular homicide. Vehicular manslaughter. OVI. OVI-BAC...
Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near Rhodes High School
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Monday has died. The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday. He has since been identified as Andre D. Wells of Cleveland.
