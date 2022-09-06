ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'There's nothing like it': Alecia Bergeron teaches ASL to infants, toddlers

When Alecia Bergeron retired six years ago, she wasn’t looking to start a new career, and she certainly wasn’t expecting any awards. Bergeron, who teaches American Sign Language to infants, toddlers and preschool students at a unique Baton Rouge center, is among 11 statewide recipients of the Angel Award sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. The annual award honors everyday people doing extraordinary work for the state’s children.
Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods

Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
Acadiana area Week 2 scores, stats and schedules

RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 12-120, 2 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 4-92, TD; Caden DiBetta 4-64; Terron Prejean 3-22; Ayden Trahan 6-17; Russell Babineaux 3-6; Cameron Monette 3-5; Jonah Guathier 2-4. PASSING - ACAD: Trahan 2-2-0, 33 yds, TD; DiBetta 1-5-0, 25 yds, TD. RECEIVING - ACAD: Tayvein Lemaire 1-30, TD;...
Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings, hunting seasons and LDWF updates

GULF COUNCIL CORAL, SHRIMP & SPINY LOBSTER ADVISORY PANELS MEETING: Noon-3 p.m., virtual via webinar. Wedsite: gulfcouncil.org. RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org. THURSDAY. EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Trademart Building, Lamar Dixon Expo...
Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars

The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
LSU hires a new director of baseball operations from MLB organization

Jay Johnson put the finishing touch on his new staff hires by adding Josh Simpson. Simpson has been a south Texas and Louisiana scout for the Texas Rangers for the past seven seasons. Before thatm he was the head cocah at New Mexico Junior College from 2008-15. “Josh will add...
Mississippi State is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Bulldogs offense, defense here

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent for its Southeastern Conference opener, the Mississippi State Bulldogs ... RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 76-36-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 28, Mississippi State 25 (Sept. 25, 2021) On Mississippi State. RECORD: 2-0, 0-0 SEC. RESULTS...
