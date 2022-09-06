ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.

The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
Susan Alexandra Kickstarts NYFW With A Buzzy Comedy Show

Walking into the pre-show prep before Susan Alexandra’s New York Fashion Week event felt like familiar — and much-missed — before-times chaos. But then again, maybe not: Because true to form, the exuberant accessories brand, beloved by celebrities, influencers and the overall fashion crowd for its cheeky beaded bags, wasn’t doing fashion week the expected way. Owner and creative director Susan Korn decided (and down to the wire, apparently) to throw a standup comedy show, featuring the funniest, most envelope-pushing, and ultimately chic talent out there.
