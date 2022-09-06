Read full article on original website
Evelyn Tucker
4d ago
This is an excellent start.. having been in the field that was geared toward the homeless population for almost 20yrs, I have many questions and suggestions from my past experiences. I'd love to know how they will choose who has first opportunity at one of these houses? Will there be case management services aimed at obtaining resources that will lead to permanent housing?
Reply(12)
7
Seleste Godbolt
4d ago
They need to come to Sumter and Camden that would help some people out a great deal.prayers for them to do the same thing in Sumter and Camden
Reply
5
Lynn Hammond
4d ago
I only pray our veterans come first and then South Carolinians before any illegals.
Reply(7)
23
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Grant program allows for disaster response study in Lower Richland community
HOPKINS, S.C. — Robert Reese has called Hopkins home for as long as he can remember. "Went away to [Morehouse College] thinking I was going to find something better than Hopkins," Reese said, "but what I realized was that growing up in this neighborhood, growing up in this community, was the best thing that ever happened to me."
Columbia Canal Project preparing to start bidding stage early next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been nearly seven years since Columbia was flooded with more than 20 inches of rain which left portions of the city underwater and damaged the Columbia Canal. "There was so much water coming down the Broad River and through our canal that breached the canal...
Historic Camden building preparing for a new life
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
Thousands attend 9-11 remembrance 5K in Columbia to honor the fallen
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attack in the United States. In remembrance of the day, thousands of military personnel, first responders, and community members gathered Friday for a 5K run with the proceeds supporting those who made the ultimate sacrifice. "I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia unveils Rapid Shelter plan for homeless
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A new plan to help the homeless population was unveiled Tuesday in the City of Columbia. City leaders saying it’s the ‘first of its kind in the southeast.’. Tuesday afternoon, city officials unveiled plans for a new pod community, which will be located at 191...
House fire leads to rescue near Columbia; two hospitalized
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A fire that led to one rescue and two hospitalizations at a home northeast of Columbia on Sunday is now under investigation as officials work to determine what happened. A spokesperson for Columbia Fire said crews were called to the 2800 block of Knightbridge Road,...
Harbison Community Association creating new business advisory council
IRMO, S.C. — The Harbison Community Association is looking to breathe new life into the area. They're creating a new business advisory council, open to any business leader to join. This new team will voice any concerns, issues or praises to the Harbison Community Association's nine board members or...
How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
Unhoused Project collecting donations, blankets for Midlands' homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For two years, Stacey Turner was homeless in Columbia. Now, she's using her experience to help others. "It was a struggle," Turner remembers. "I lost everything and ended up in the street and so I had to start from the bottom up and struggle my way back up. But I did it."
columbiabusinessreport.com
Dutch Plaza building sold to Midlands Housing Alliance
A new affordable housing option for seniors is in the future for the St. Andrews submarket after Midlands Housing Alliance purchased Dutch Plaza, a 76,000-square-foot building, from D&P Beach Properties LLC. Crawford Prezioso, a brokerage associate with Colliers South Carolina, represented both the seller and the buyer. Prezioso represents owners,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orangeburg businesses hard at work this Labor Day
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For many workers across the country, Labor Day is considered a day off. For some businesses in Orangeburg, the work continues. “We are open every holiday so retail, holidays are big in retail," said Kimbrell's furniture store manager Wyonette Stites. She says in retail, Labor Day...
Eutaw Village Festival's second year of revival
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Bringing the Eutawville community together is an annual tradition of the Eutaw Village festival. This was a tradition put on hold for years, and is now in its second year of revival. “It means a lot especially for us with the council and the Mayor to...
Fight at Broad River Correctional Institution leads to inmate's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An inmate has died at the hospital following a prison fight that happened on Saturday. According to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the fight happened at the Broad River Correctional Institution and initially left one of those involved critically injured. Authorities said...
Uniting the community of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — Residents describe Cameron as a quaint, friendly town. Some say the town has potential for more and some are exploring what that could look like. “One railroad track, a gas station, a couple stores, simple," said sales executive at Recovered Dreams Glenn Pooser. That's how Pooser...
DHEC warns residents to take precautions against mosquito bites amid West Nile outbreak: 'Be cautious'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State health officials have officially confirmed 6 human cases of West Nile virus in Richland County. Although the numbers are not high now, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has still declared this a "rising outbreak." "Fortunately most people will not get...
The Post and Courier
SC health care provider reports data breach
COLUMBIA — Genesis Health Care patients' personal information was compromised in an early April data breach. An internal investigation that concluded July 13 found some of the Columbia-based nonprofit health care provider's files were accessed or removed without authorization between January and April, according to a company statement. The...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia’s 35th annual Greek Festival kicks off next week!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival is next week! It’s September 15th—18th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street. You can learn a little bit about Greece while enjoying music, food, and more!
WIS-TV
WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 48