ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Biden honors 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect President Joe Biden’s comments during the ceremony. President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy