Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to Historic Downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in Historic Downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
CBS 46
Franco-German Cultural Center opening Sept. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Alliance Française Atlanta and the Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta will open a joint location in the Peachtree Center Sept. 15. The joint center is one of nine worldwide and the only one in North America. The opening will feature welcome addresses and performances by soprano Maria...
CBS 46
Iconic Atlanta Eagle bar reopening on Piedmont Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After nearly two years of fighting, the iconic Atlanta Eagle bar is reopening its doors at a new location. The owner announced the news on social media Thursday night. The bar was known for its gay nightlife and famous dance floor. It will take over the...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 9-11, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is almost here and there’s many things to do in metro Atlanta. Don’t let the threat of rain keep you at home this weekend!. The 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival is happening at Stone Mountain Park this weekend. More than 350 artisans from around the country are participating. There will also be food and music. Vintage Village will feature antique vendors from across the globe. There will also be a beer garden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Fallen Firefighters annual memorial stair climb held to honor 9/11 victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Forsyth County Fire Department and many community members climbed 110 flights of stairs as a tribute to the fallen heroes ahead of the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. This is part of the national “Fallen Firefighters annual 9-11 memorial...
CBS 46
Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
CBS 46
Local nonprofit brings leaders together to lower gun violence in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local nonprofit brought leaders together during a roundtable discussion to tackle the issue of gun violence in metro Atlanta. Saturday’s roundtable discussion was hosted by BlackPush. When it comes to finding solutions to gun violence, Shaun Smith, president and founder of BlackPush, said it...
CBS 46
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sends another letter about closure of downtown hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent a follow-up letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders regarding the closure of Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta. The letter says:. “As Mayor of Atlanta, I will leave no stone unturned as I explore every option to safeguard access to...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
East Point holds water donation drive for flood victims in Northwest Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People were pulling up in their vehicles bright and early Saturday morning to be part of the solution in helping flood victims in Northwest Georgia. A water donation drive was held bright and early Saturday morning in East Point. Volunteers who were there tell CBS6 this...
CBS 46
Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | Sept. 8, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s always something happening on the Atlanta dining scene, including new restaurants, new menu items, tastings and dinners, festivals and more. Here’s the latest news from around metro Atlanta:. Marlow’s Tavern is now offering a special ribs & whiskey menu through Oct. 3. Drinks...
CBS 46
Georgia Aquarium providing free admission to public safety personnel in September
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta has partnered with the Georgia Aquarium to provide free admission for the city’s public safety personnel and their families in September. The city’s police, corrections officers, fire rescue personnel and E-911 operators are eligible for the promotion. Georgia Aquarium President...
CBS 46
City, county leaders conflicted over AMC closing; some support ‘business decision’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some local leaders are now at odds over whether they should be pushing to keep Atlanta Medical Center alive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a second forceful letter about the closure of AMC saying in part, “Wellstar needs to provide immediate answers to the community about what you are doing to mitigate the harm to the community of this closure.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
CBS 46
Creating Cleaner School Buses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Space Gal Emily Calandrelli is Working with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to Better Our Buses. For more information visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com. Sponsored By: PERC (Propane Education & Research Council).
CBS 46
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with man
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio. on Sept. 6. Agents confirmed that Linek was last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
CBS 46
Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open its 25th Atlanta-area location in Fayetteville Sept. 21. The first 100 people at the opening will receive chicken salad for a year; they’ll receive a Quick Chick per month, with one person receiving a Quick Chick per week.
CBS 46
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
CBS 46
Defining US: New documentary explores race in America’s largest public schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Almost 50 million children attend American public schools. Over half of them are students of color. A new documentary is exploring the conversation around race in the classroom by taking viewers through some of the nation’s largest school systems. The film follows the lives of marginalized students and educators who are fighting for social change.
Comments / 0