Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to Historic Downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in Historic Downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Franco-German Cultural Center opening Sept. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Alliance Française Atlanta and the Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta will open a joint location in the Peachtree Center Sept. 15. The joint center is one of nine worldwide and the only one in North America. The opening will feature welcome addresses and performances by soprano Maria...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Iconic Atlanta Eagle bar reopening on Piedmont Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After nearly two years of fighting, the iconic Atlanta Eagle bar is reopening its doors at a new location. The owner announced the news on social media Thursday night. The bar was known for its gay nightlife and famous dance floor. It will take over the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 9-11, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is almost here and there’s many things to do in metro Atlanta. Don’t let the threat of rain keep you at home this weekend!. The 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival is happening at Stone Mountain Park this weekend. More than 350 artisans from around the country are participating. There will also be food and music. Vintage Village will feature antique vendors from across the globe. There will also be a beer garden.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | Sept. 8, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s always something happening on the Atlanta dining scene, including new restaurants, new menu items, tastings and dinners, festivals and more. Here’s the latest news from around metro Atlanta:. Marlow’s Tavern is now offering a special ribs & whiskey menu through Oct. 3. Drinks...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

City, county leaders conflicted over AMC closing; some support ‘business decision’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some local leaders are now at odds over whether they should be pushing to keep Atlanta Medical Center alive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a second forceful letter about the closure of AMC saying in part, “Wellstar needs to provide immediate answers to the community about what you are doing to mitigate the harm to the community of this closure.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
TUCKER, GA
CBS 46

Creating Cleaner School Buses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Space Gal Emily Calandrelli is Working with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to Better Our Buses. For more information visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com. Sponsored By: PERC (Propane Education & Research Council).
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio. on Sept. 6. Agents confirmed that Linek was last...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open its 25th Atlanta-area location in Fayetteville Sept. 21. The first 100 people at the opening will receive chicken salad for a year; they’ll receive a Quick Chick per month, with one person receiving a Quick Chick per week.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Defining US: New documentary explores race in America’s largest public schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Almost 50 million children attend American public schools. Over half of them are students of color. A new documentary is exploring the conversation around race in the classroom by taking viewers through some of the nation’s largest school systems. The film follows the lives of marginalized students and educators who are fighting for social change.
ATLANTA, GA

