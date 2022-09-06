Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
FEMA offers trailers to those who lost homes in 4 counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Residents who lost their homes due to flooding in four Kentucky counties covered by the federal emergency declaration may be able to have FEMA place a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit on their flood-damaged private site. Because of the scarcity of rentals and other...
Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery
I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear gives updates on flood, tornado disaster efforts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear gave updates on recovery efforts from the historic July flooding in Eastern Kentucky, as well as the December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky on Thursday at his weekly press conference. He noted the flood death toll remains at 39, while two women...
WOWK
Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens’ children romped around the small patch of grass they’ve turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his...
Isolated Ky. mountain communities face unique challenges as they recover from historic flooding
Geography and distance present challenges for flood victims who’ve lost transportation and live far away from grocery stores, health clinics and schools.
WKYT 27
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
wymt.com
Local farmers’ markets affected by recent flooding and severe weather
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, many farmers’ crops were affected by the severe weather, which has led to fewer vendors at local farmers’ markets. Even if a field was not flooded, the growth of many crops was hindered, like with the Walker Family...
wymt.com
Locals in Bulan struggling without gas since flood, hoping to rebuild pipelines
BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Pipelines running across the region were busted in the flood, leaving many Eastern Kentuckians without water or gas. Over a month later, locals in Bulan are still without heat in their homes. “We’ve got an issue, we’ve been there with no cooking resources, no hot water,...
wymt.com
AppalReD Legal Aid awarded $500,000 in federal funding to provide free legal services for those in recovery
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit legal organization made up of several Eastern Kentucky based attorneys is getting a big boost thanks to some federal funding. On Thursday, AppalReD Legal Aid released they were awarded $500,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide free civil legal help to those who are in recovery from drug addiction.
School yet to resume in Letcher Co. after fatal floods
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a month after floods devastated parts of southeastern Kentucky, students have yet to return to school. School leaders in Letcher County have been working to clean up impacted school buildings and consolidate students into other schools in the county. “We had six different facilities flooded and damaged,” said […]
Gov. Beshear addresses frustration with FEMA
Governor Beshear says he has heard stories of people receiving anywhere from $150 to $200 from FEMA. While the amount may seem discouraging at first, he says it's just an initial step in the process.
wymt.com
Kentucky Housing Corporation creates data base for Eastern Kentuckians seeking housing following flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For people who lost their homes in the flood, there is now an online resource to find available listings across the region. Following the tornado that impacted Western Kentucky, the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) created a data base for those seeking housing and for landlords to post their listings.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear: More than $200M in disaster assistance for western Ky. victims to date
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on western Kentucky tornado recovery, Hunger Action Month and an award to plug orphan wells in his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Sept. 8. Western Kentucky tornado update. “Soon we will recognize the nine-month anniversary of the December 10-11 tornadoes. As we...
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Best practices for a better Kentucky: More work, less welfare
The great irony arising out of COVID'S lingering effect is that businesses struggle to fill positions while many able-bodied adults sit it out, unwilling to forego their government benefits by returning to the workforce. It’s a dilemma Kentucky must solve to take full advantage of the opportunities like the thousands...
Metro News
Kentucky man credits his PFD for saving his life on the Tug Fork River
WILLIAMSON, .W.Va. — Pete Runyon admitted he has been guilty of not wearing his life jacket, but now at age 65, he said it’s rare that he’s on the water fishing without it on. The habit likely saved his life on September 3rd. Pete, who is from...
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces construction to replace flood-damaged bridges
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started replacing county and state bridges damaged by flooding this summer. Beshear said priority would be placed on publicly owned crossings damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited driver access. KYTC will replace or repair more than 170 flood-damaged bridges in Eastern Kentucky, […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces construction to replace flood-damaged bridges appeared first on Transportation Today.
WLWT 5
Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
wymt.com
FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
