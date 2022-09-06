ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

FEMA offers trailers to those who lost homes in 4 counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Residents who lost their homes due to flooding in four Kentucky counties covered by the federal emergency declaration may be able to have FEMA place a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit on their flood-damaged private site. Because of the scarcity of rentals and other...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear gives updates on flood, tornado disaster efforts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear gave updates on recovery efforts from the historic July flooding in Eastern Kentucky, as well as the December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky on Thursday at his weekly press conference. He noted the flood death toll remains at 39, while two women...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK

Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens’ children romped around the small patch of grass they’ve turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

AppalReD Legal Aid awarded $500,000 in federal funding to provide free legal services for those in recovery

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit legal organization made up of several Eastern Kentucky based attorneys is getting a big boost thanks to some federal funding. On Thursday, AppalReD Legal Aid released they were awarded $500,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide free civil legal help to those who are in recovery from drug addiction.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

School yet to resume in Letcher Co. after fatal floods

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a month after floods devastated parts of southeastern Kentucky, students have yet to return to school. School leaders in Letcher County have been working to clean up impacted school buildings and consolidate students into other schools in the county. “We had six different facilities flooded and damaged,” said […]
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Best practices for a better Kentucky: More work, less welfare

The great irony arising out of COVID'S lingering effect is that businesses struggle to fill positions while many able-bodied adults sit it out, unwilling to forego their government benefits by returning to the workforce. It’s a dilemma Kentucky must solve to take full advantage of the opportunities like the thousands...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
LEE COUNTY, KY
Transportation Today News

Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces construction to replace flood-damaged bridges

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started replacing county and state bridges damaged by flooding this summer. Beshear said priority would be placed on publicly owned crossings damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited driver access. KYTC will replace or repair more than 170 flood-damaged bridges in Eastern Kentucky, […] The post Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces construction to replace flood-damaged bridges appeared first on Transportation Today.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
BELLEVUE, KY
wymt.com

FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance. People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs. People in Harlan County are...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY

