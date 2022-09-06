Musical ventriloquist Megan Piphus is the first Black woman puppeteer to appear on the PBS children’s show Sesame Street. Piphus has played a six-year-old Black girl Muppet named Gabrielle on the show since 2020. After training for one year with the cast of Sesame Street to learn Muppet-style puppetry,...

