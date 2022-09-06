Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Piphus Is The First Black Woman Puppeteer On ‘Sesame Street’
Musical ventriloquist Megan Piphus is the first Black woman puppeteer to appear on the PBS children’s show Sesame Street. Piphus has played a six-year-old Black girl Muppet named Gabrielle on the show since 2020. After training for one year with the cast of Sesame Street to learn Muppet-style puppetry,...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0