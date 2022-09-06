ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Who is Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss?

By Madison Selcho
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlEMU_0hkRB6o500
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an address outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, after returning from Balmoral in Scotland where she was formally appointed by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. | Kirsty Wigglesworth, Associated Press

The Conservative Party has chosen a replacement for Prime Minister Boris Johnson . Liz Truss became Britain’s new prime minister on Tuesday after the official resignation of Johnson in July.

As people keep tagging the wrong Liz Truss on Twitter , many are wondering who the new prime minister is and what her are plans for the United Kingdom.

Let’s start with her previous positions in politics.

Who is Liz Truss?

The 47-year-old new prime minister served in various positions within the Conservative Party, held cabinet roles and was a member of the British Parliament for 12 years, according to CBS News . Some of her notable positions were foreign secretary, environment secretary and justice secretary.

She is the third and youngest woman to serve as prime minister, behind Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher, according to People magazine. In a statement on Twitter , following her triumph, Truss gave her gratitude to those who voted.

“I am honored to be elected leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country,” Truss said.

The new prime minister went on to lay out her plans for the United Kingdom in her statement.

“I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential,” Truss said.

What are her politics?

CBS reported that Truss is seen as a libertarian and she is taking over the country at a time where there are significant challenges, the most notable being energy prices going up.

One notable aspect of her political career is that while Johnson was a supporter of the Brexit movement, Truss initially was against it. Truss ended up switching to support the movement after the public referendum supported the exit from the European Union.

Truss is against “woke” culture in the U.K. and has been outspoken about her firm stance against it, per CBS . She has also stated that she will use her political office to eliminate outdated labor and environmental rules.

Now that the new prime minister is in office, how will she take her stances and use them for the issues the U.K. is currently facing?

What is on her to do list?

In a statement, Truss explained that she will work to get Britain working again through tax reform and cuts, by dealing with the energy crisis and getting people the medical care that they need, according to The Guardian .

CNN reported that Johnson left a list of issues for Truss to take on as she steps into her new position. For the first time in 40 years, inflation has risen above 10% and as a result, the cost of living has gone up 54% for the average household.

Along with public service issues , a poor economy and the U.K on the brink of recession , Truss has many problems to tackle coming into the premiership.

The BBC reported that Truss has vowed to handle energy costs that are continuing to rise and to cut taxes. At Queen Elizabeth II’s conference center, Truss told party activists that she would “deliver on the energy crisis” by taking action on bills and allowing energy firms to get loans from the government.

CBS News reported that the public is expecting one of Truss’ first political moves will be to make an energy price cap that would lower the amount of money people would give to heat their homes in the winter.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

What the Queen's death means for an Australian republic

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has the potential to transform Australia’s republic debate. While the debate should not be about personalities, the monarch’s identity clearly makes a difference. Former prime minister and republican Malcolm Turnbull once famously said many Australians were “Elizabethans” rather than monarchists. However, as we mark the transition from one monarch to another, republic supporters still need to be patient, for a number of reasons. Speaking on talk radio on Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declined to address the republic question, saying: “Today is a day for one issue, and one issue only, which is to...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Deseret News

Camilla becomes Queen Consort — what does it mean?

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, giving Charles and Camilla new titles. While Charles is now King Charles III, Camilla, 74, is Queen Consort. What does that title mean?. According to BBC, “‘Queen Consort’ refers to the spouse of a ruling king ...” Therefore, Camilla will be Queen Camilla. The Queen Consort won’t have any political or sovereign power.
CELEBRITIES
Deseret News

The queen and her corgis: What happens to them now?

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, had a love of corgis that went back to when she was a child. Newsweek published 20 pictures of the queen with her corgis over the years, and there are even pictures that go back to when she was Princess Elizabeth.
ANIMALS
Deseret News

Queen Elizabeth II has died. When is her funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96. According to BBC News, she was the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch. Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
Deseret News

So, how does the royal family’s line of succession work?

Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced that Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 at her residence in Scotland. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the palace said in a statement, per CBS News.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Economy#British Royal Family#Uk#Associated Press#The Conservative Party#The British Parliament#Cbs News
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy